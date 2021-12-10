Lumis Partners Helps Startups Resolve Globally Relevant Problems The firm invests in and builds businesses that are focused on fragmented value chains

More than the entries and exits, what Lumis Partners team enjoys the most in this journey is the thrill of co-creation - a deep hands-on collaboration with the founders and management in innovating and solving some of the deepest problems.

Lumis invests in and builds businesses that are focused on fragmented value chains. These are in segments such as aging, future of work, SME commerce, etc. "These are globally relevant problems that can be solved by leveraging technology, and India presents Lumis a perfect crucible to solve them by bringing them into our Labs (Age Labs, Work Labs, Capital Labs and Supply Chain Labs) before taking the solution sets global," said Rohit Bhayana, managing partner and co-founder, Lumis Partners.

Across all its Labs, Lumis has made about 50 investments since 2006 and over the next 36 months, across its labs, Lumis will be deploying about $500 million. "Focus in 2022 will be on contributing to building and investing in businesses that are aligned to fixing fragmented value chains," said Sandeep Sinha, managing partner and co-founder, Lumis Partners

Lumis' Supply Chain Labs is a fellowship program plus fund that nurtures and invests in innovative startups disrupting the supply chain, warehousing and logistics. It is a domain-focused but stage-agnostic fund which associates with early-growth or growth-stage companies that have a proven product-market fit. As part of SCL it has 19 startups and these, the co-founders say, have been innovating across some of the deepest supply chain problems across pharma to food to SME supply chains, and in the process growing at more than 100 per cent YoY. With Work Labs, its mission is to provide meaningful employment to 85 per cent of the Indian workforce that still falls outside the formal sector.

FACTSHEET

  • Portfolio size: 40

  • Average ticket size/sweet spot: $0.5 million to $15 million

  • Total no. of exits: 9

  • Total assets under management: $150 million
