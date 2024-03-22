Magenta Mobility Launches Sustainable Logistics Solutions In Chennai With this launch, Magenta to service new local businesses and existing marquee clients from B2C, FMCG, E-Commerce and Logistics segments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO, Magenta Mobility flagging off EV fleet in Chennai.

Magenta Mobility, an integrated electric mobility solutions provider, has introduced Electric Vehicle (EV) logistics solutions for local businesses and service existing marquee clients from B2C, FMCG, E-Commerce and Logistics segments.

The company aims to offer integrated transport solutions by designing an ecosystem to support the transformation to EVs, thereby reimagining how goods move within the city. In addition to electrifying the commercial mobility space in Chennai, the deployment of electric vehicles will have a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions.

So far, Magenta vehicles have traveled 11.5 million clean kilometers across India and managed to keep 291.35 MT of carbon dioxide out of our air.

This launch highlights the significance of electric vehicle adoption for reducing carbon emissions in the logistics sector. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of EV logistics, acknowledging its potential to contribute to environmental sustainability.

Sharing his views, Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO, Magenta Mobility said, "At Magenta Mobility, we are dedicated to supporting India's decarbonization goals through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. Our entry into Chennai marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionizing the urban freight movement while contributing to a sustainable future for the region."

With an existing fleet of nearly 2000 electric vehicles, the company currently operates in 17 cities. In support of its electric fleet, Magenta has also established over 65 charging depots equipped with over 2000 chargers, ensuring the efficient operation of its electric delivery vehicles.
