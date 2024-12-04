Malabar Investment contributed INR 65 crore, and Whiteoak invested INR 20 crore in Dentalkart's funding round. The funds will support scaling operations, expanding market presence, and adding subsidiaries to drive growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Delhi-based Dentalkart, an online marketplace for dental supplies, has secured INR 85 crore in its latest funding round. Led by foreign institutional investors Malabar Investment and Whiteoak, this investment marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to solidify its leadership in the dental marketplace.

The round saw Malabar Investment contributing INR 65 crore, while Whiteoak invested INR 20 crore. The funds will be allocated to scaling the company's operations, expanding its market presence, and adding more subsidiaries to accelerate growth.

Vikas Agarwal, CEO of Dentalkart, said, "We are elated with our recent fundraise, and we acknowledge the belief that Malabar and Whiteoak have in our vision. Their strategic backing will help us accelerate our growth plans and ensure that we remain at the forefront of the dental marketplace in India."

"This investment comes at a pivotal time as we work to expand our presence, broaden our reach, and scale our subsidiaries," he added.

The investment round is followed by a preferential allotment of shares, a move often associated with pre-IPO funding. This reflects Dentalkart's long-term vision to deliver value to investors and stakeholders while strengthening its market position.

Sumeet Nagar, Founder and Managing Partner, Malabar Investments, stated, "We like companies that are able to truly understand customer pain points and solve them. Having experienced the problems first-hand, Vikas and team are best positioned to provide timely access to quality and affordable products to dental practitioners across the country."

Founded in 2016 by Dr Vikas Agarwal and Sandeep Aggarwal, Dentalkart is a leading online platform for dental supplies, offering over 22,000 products from more than 500 manufacturers. With fast delivery services reaching even remote areas, Dentalkart has become a trusted choice for dentists nationwide.

With strong investor backing and clear expansion plans, Dentalkart is set to redefine India's dental landscape and contribute to global improvements in dental care.