What principles are used to manage and build a highly effective team in different areas of business? Nozimjon Gaibulloev, the head of several successful business projects in different areas, shares his experience.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What principles are used to manage and build a highly effective team in different areas of business? Nozimjon Gaibulloev, the head of several successful business projects in different areas, shares his experience.



His company Rubber Plast Pharm LLC is Central Asia's largest producer of packaging materials, supplying products to leading companies in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. The Garnet Hotel and Garnet Mir hotel complex, which Gaibulloyev manages, has a 90 percent occupancy rate for most of the year and hosts major events such as government forums, international business conferences, and sports tournaments. The ХMed mobile application he created is the first and only telemedicine application in Uzbekistan, which has tens of thousands of active users in the country and beyond, as well as more than a hundred partners among local and international companies and brands.

Managing projects with a total turnover of about 15 million dollars and more than 500 employees, the businessman has learned from his own experience some principles that help him to effectively select and lead teams.

Starting a business

Nozimjon's business projects appeared one after another, as he felt the need to solve certain tasks and urgent problems. The idea of producing packaging products came when the entrepreneur was working in the banking sector. He joined the bank as a junior specialist and in a few years grew to deputy branch manager. When talking to clients — owners of large wine and spirits businesses — he noted a high demand for quality and attractive packaging. Clients noted a number of problems: late deliveries, poor quality products, etc. After thoroughly analyzing the packaging market, the businessman saw great opportunities for innovation and improvement in this niche — in terms of design, materials, and technology. Thanks to his experience in banking, he was able to find investors and raise funding to launch the business. A team of professionals with experience in production, design and management was formed, which allowed him to quickly set up production and enter the market with his own products.

Today Rubber Plast Pharm LLC is the largest producer in Central Asia in this segment, the company produces packaging materials for leading wine and vodka enterprises in Uzbekistan and other CIS countries.

Telemedicine

After the pandemic, Gaibulloyev and his partner decided to launch a telemedicine business aimed at providing quality and accessible medical care through modern digital technologies. "I wanted to create a truly useful social product that would help people," Nozimjon explains. The idea was to develop a platform that allows patients to receive medical consultations remotely, without having to visit clinics. This is how the XMed application was created, becoming the first and only telemedicine app in Uzbekistan. It has passed the milestone of 250 thousand downloads, and boasts tens of thousands of active users in the republic and beyond, including South Korea, UAE and other countries.

Using the application, doctors can perform initial diagnostics, prescribe treatment and give recommendations on further actions, refer patients for laboratory tests or consultations with specialized specialists. The platform is integrated with a number of medical institutions and laboratories, which enables rapid data exchange and ensures continuity of medical care. Patients have the opportunity to keep electronic charts that store all their medical data, test results and consultation histories. Physicians have access to this information, which allows them to provide more accurate and prompt medical care. Thus, the project enables patients to receive quality medical care in any corner of the republic, even in hard-to-reach areas.

The Government of Uzbekistan considers telemedicine as a priority area. A mobile application of this kind helps to reduce costs for citizens and increase the efficiency of medicine. Nozimjon sees great prospects in this direction, and this is also confirmed by global statistics. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the demand for remote medical services in connection with the coronavirus pandemic for 2019-2020 has grown 63 times. Today, about 76 per cent of U.S. clinics use telemedicine technology. By the end of 2023, the number of telemedicine apps for professionals and patients exceeded 350,000. The global health monitoring apps market is expected to grow to USD 312 billion by 2027.

Tourism

Nozimjon's hotel project, Garnet Hotel, emerged in 2017 when the government of Uzbekistan began focusing on attracting tourists to the country. The businessman quickly identified that with the increasing flow of tourists in the republic, there was an acute shortage of hotels and existing hotels did not meet quality standards. His company built two hotels in Tashkent, which are fully booked for most of the year and serve as venues for large-scale events in the republic. For example, the Agency for Youth Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan chose Garnet Hotel, out of all the hotels in the country, to host its forums in Tashkent. In February 2024, the hotel welcomed participants of a major international hockey tournament — the Asian and Oceania Junior Championship.

Nozimjon plans to further develop his business in the hotel sector as the country's tourist appeal grows and Uzbekistan attracts more travelers — not only from the CIS, but also from the United States and Europe. "I have always dreamed of creating a place where people could feel at home," he admits.



Peculiarities of management in different spheres

While the general principles of teamwork in projects of different focus remain similar, each field has its own specifics. "In manufacturing, the emphasis is on technical skills, adherence to quality standards and attention to detail," says Nozimjon. - The team must be able to quickly solve problems and optimize processes." He says that the quality of the packaging products had to be particularly scrutinized in the first year after production started: there was a high incidence of non-compliance with quality standards and a large number of defective products. To solve this problem, quality control was strengthened at all stages of production, new standards were introduced, and the company began to organize regular trainings for employees.

It is also important to constantly improve the quality of products and services, which helps the company to develop successfully in a highly competitive environment.



In hospitality and telemedicine, the emphasis is on customer-centricity: here it is critical to understand customer needs, strive to meet them, establish communication with the audience and be able to handle non-standard situations.



In working with the mobile app, the focus is on balancing medical knowledge and technical skills. The team is challenged to adapt in time to new technologies, which are rapidly changing and constantly improving. A significant emphasis is placed on educational outreach. Advertising is important for informing users about the benefits of the telemedicine app. Promotional channels are selected according to the specifics of the target audience: TV advertising is more suitable for elderly clients, and social media for young people. Emphasis is placed on explaining the benefits of telemedicine to the audience: for example, residents of remote and rural areas can receive high-quality medical care from qualified specialists without having to travel to major cities.

Management Principles

Nozimjon's business projects create hundreds of new jobs: according to him, one of his goals has always been to contribute to the fight against unemployment in the country. Each of the projects is implemented by a separate team, but some employees work in several areas at once. Gaibulloyev is personally involved in hiring managers and employees for leadership positions. According to him, the qualities he primarily wants to see in his employees are honesty and a desire for self-improvement. "It happens that a person has never worked a day in this field, but you can see that his eyes are burning, he is eager to create something. We always give such individuals an opportunity when bringing them onto our team," he says.

No matter the business direction, Nozimjon believes in the importance of a few core principles.

Accurate distribution of roles. Work becomes effective when each team member clearly understands their role in the company, knows their list of duties and sphere of responsibility. "In my work, I have learned to delegate work and build a system of control so that several employees are responsible for all processes in the business at once," says Nozimjon.

Continuous communication. Regular meetings, constructive feedback, open and honest communication are crucial in building an atmosphere of trust and successful teamwork.

Clearly defined common goals. The team must understand the company's mission and goals so that everyone is motivated by seeing how their work impacts the common cause.

Development and flexibility. Nozimjon endeavors to create opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth for employees. In a rapidly changing world, he believes the most valuable thing for managers and employees in any business is the ability to quickly adapt to change and respond to new challenges. Employees regularly undergo training, improve their skills and master new technologies.

Motivation and support. Employees of Nozimjon's companies from other cities are assisted with finding housing, purchasing a car, enrolling their children in school, and more. "It is important that a person develops in his professional activity, learns new skills and the work provides him with everything he needs," Gaibulloyev said. His business also has a motivational system with performance bonuses and professional development programs that help retain valuable employees.



The meaning of delegation

"I believe that every member of the team should feel that the work of the whole business depends on their actions, so I try to give employees the opportunity to make decisions independently, and delegate authority," Nozimjon says. He admits that delegation skills had to be learned: at the beginning of his career, it was difficult to let go of control and entrust tasks to others. "However, over time, I realized that effective delegation not only offloads me, but also helps develop the team. Even if a person makes a mistake, it is an experience that helps them improve," says the businessman.

What makes the delegation process effective? Based on his experience, Nozimjon relies on the following principles: