Maruti Suzuki Recalls 17,362 Vehicles Due To Faulty Airbags

India's car manufacturing company Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday, said it was recalling 17,362 units of its seven models to inspect and rectify a possible defect in the airbag controller according to a regulatory filing by the company reported by PTI.

The regulatory filing further revealed that the affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace the Airbag Controller ("affected part"), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash," the company said in a statement.

The company also stated that out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.

As per earlier reports, the car maker had recalled around 5000 vehicles for faulty seat belts in last September and in December it had recalled 9,125 units for defects in a part of the front row seat belts. Also, the auto major had recalled over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N to fix a rubber part.