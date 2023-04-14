Mastercard Drops Free Music Pass NFTs

The NFTs unlock access to exclusive content and experiences from the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, and is free to redeem until the end of April.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Mastercard

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amidst the ongoing annual NFT NYC conference 2023, the credit card giant Mastercard announced the drop of free music pass non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to unlock its recently established artist accelerator program. The drop is taking place on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network. The NFTs can be accessed free through the end of April.

In a press release, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of health-care business, Mastercard, stated, "Providing Web3 education is a key motivator for the company's new NFTs and accelerator program. As a company, we hope to help people and partners around the world better understand and trust how blockchain and digital assets are used, and how our technology can support the ecosystem."

"We also believe that Web3 can be a powerful tool in connecting people and building communities around shared universal passions."

In January this year, the company launched a web3 enabled Music Artist Accelerator program. The latter selects five curated artists to connect to mentors and dynamic fanbases, and also empowers artists in their transition from web2 to web3.

What is interesting to note is that Mastercard has previously made moves in supporting musicians by sponsoring the Grammy Awards, Latin Grammy Awards and Brit Awards, but this is its first move that combines music and NFTs.

However, it is not first foray into NFTs overall. In June 2022 it began allowing cardholders to purchase NFTs with fiat through a partnership with payments infrastructure company MoonPay.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends Web3

Most Popular

See all
Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.

By Cynthia Johnson

Entrepreneurs

Busy Bee Of Fintech

KreditBee is a platform that facilitates loan transactions between borrowers and personal loan providers such as NBFCs/banks. Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee says technology has played a major role in defining fintechs and digital lending

By Shrabona Ghosh

News and Trends

Polka Pop Raises an Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

The company plans to use the funds to target a monthly sale volume of over 1 lakh bottles a month

By Teena Jose

Lifestyle

IPL 2023: KKR Star Rinku Singh's Fairytale Journey

Sunday night's match witnessed a triumphant win by Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans in the 2023 IPL series. The laurels brought home by KKR's Rinku Singh brought him under the spotlight and has everyone intrigued about him.

By Kavya Pillai

News and Trends

House of Brands or a House of Competition?

From legacy players to early-stage companies, many are eyeing the HoB business model, leading to stiff competition in the space

By S Shanthi

Branding

8 Strategies for Developing a Strong Personal Brand

Creating a strong personal brand can help you stand out, establish credibility and advance your career.

By Martin Rowinski