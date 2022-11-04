Mastercard's Fintech Accelerator Onboards 7 Blockchain Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Newyork-based credit card giant Mastercard has added seven new blockchain startups to its fintech accelerator, the Mastercard Start Path program.

"Through the Mastercard Start Path global startup engagement program, we work with digital asset, blockchain and cryptocurrency-based companies that share a vision to make blockchain technology and digital assets more accessible," said a statement.

According to Mastercard, the world's second-largest payment-processing company, its newest Start Path cohort comprises seven companies which are making strides to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 and meet consumers where they are today.

Singapore-based Digital Treasures Center (DTC), for instance, allows the transfer of funds through card, cash and crypto as well as the processing of major currencies. While Abu Dhabi-based Fasset is an emerging markets digital asset exchange, Dubai-based TBTM (Take Back the Mic) Studios is building the world's first blockchain-based media fintech.

US startups Loot Bolt, a Web3-powered social payments system provider, Uptop, a brand-oriented platform, and Quadrata, a Web3 privacy company, are also among the latest startups to come onboard the Mastercard Start Path. Additionally, the program has welcomed Columbia-based Stable, which offers global remittances, peer-to-peer payments and card use based on a technology that stabilizes all global currencies, including stablecoins, safely and simply.

These seven companies will join the more than 350 companies from 40 countries that have participated in Start Path since 2014.

"The newest Start Path cohort will engage in growth-essential opportunities including technology collaboration, mentorship, access to channels and customers, and the opportunity to accelerate their digital asset innovations and expand into new markets," said Mastercard.