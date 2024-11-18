You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Drone and Space Tech Firm Matrix Geo Secures USD 1 Mn for Expansion Ahead of IPO

Matrix Geo Solutions, a leading geospatial company specialising in drone and space technology, has raised nearly USD 1 million in its pre-IPO round.

The funding was secured from Chittorgarh Infotech Limited, Viney Equity Markets LLP, and Tryrock Capital Trust AIF. The company is now preparing to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a forthcoming SME IPO.

Founded in 2008 by Amit Sharma and Rahul Jain, Matrix Geo Solutions uses cutting-edge drone and satellite technology to empower clients in planning, monitoring, and management across various industries. The company's services enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve decision-making in sectors such as railways, roadways, mining, urban planning, agriculture, hydropower, solar power, and more.

Amit Sharma, Co-founder of Matrix Geo Solutions, expressed excitement about the successful funding round, noting the rapid growth of the drone services sector following the Indian government's 2021 regulations on drone usage.

The funds will be directed toward accelerating the company's growth and expanding its market share in India and internationally.

In addition to its services, Matrix Geo recently launched the "Drone Academy of India," an initiative to provide hands-on training in drone and space technology for students, infrastructure companies, and government agencies, further boosting its presence in the industry.

Assure Clinics Aims to Redefine Dermatology and Hair Restoration with INR 15 Cr Investment

Assure Clinics, an innovative healthcare provider revolutionising the dermatological and hair restoration landscape, has raised INR 15 crore in a seed round from Venture Catalysts, Sathish Subbiah, Founding Partner of Fiducia Capital LTD, DIFC, Dubai, and Indresh Shah of Honor's Group UAE.

The seed funding will empower Assure Clinics to expand its footprint in key markets, enhance its technological capabilities, and solidify its position as a leader in the dermatological and hair restoration industry. The company aims to focus on innovation while prioritising patient care, combining cutting-edge treatments with personalised services.

Dr Abhishek Pilani, Founder of Assure Clinics, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This funding will help us amplify our mission to transform lives through exceptional hair and skin care. With the support of our investors, we are set to redefine patient care and expand our reach, ensuring each individual receives the confidence-boosting treatments they deserve."

Founded by Dr Abhishek Pilani and Priyanka Pilani, Assure Clinics has grown rapidly, establishing 15 centers across India. The company offers advanced services such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, along with a broad range of skincare treatments. With a dedicated team of over 250 employees, Assure Clinics continues to lead the way in innovative dermatological care.