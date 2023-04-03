McDonald's Temporarily Closes US Offices And Plans Layoffs: Report

According to reports, McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring.

According to the report, in an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

The report further added, McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters. The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

Furthermore, CNBC reported citing a company filing, stating that McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski received more than $10.8 million in compensation in 2020, despite the company missing performance targets. The report also revealed that in 2020, Kempczinski's base salary was $963,500. He also received $383,000 as other forms of compensation, like the use of the company's private plane, adding that Kempczinski's 2020 pay was 1,189 times higher than that of the median McDonald's employee, who made $9,124 that year, based on company estimates.

As part of an updated business plan, the fast-food company in January, declared that it will be reconsidering its corporate employment levels. This review could result in layoffs in some areas, while other areas could experience expansion.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

McDonald's Layoffs News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Career

The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

One of the most powerful negotiating skills you can possess is seeing the situation from the other person's point of view and then separating the positions from the problems.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneurs

Chetan Maini: The Mobility Transformer

The co-founder and chairman of SUN Mobility is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for April

By S Shanthi

Growing a Business

New Entrepreneurs and Seasoned Pros Won't Succeed Unless They Hone This One Skill

Staying in your bubble will only make you more rigid. Improve your reasoning instead.

By Aytekin Tank

By Swadha Mishra

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar