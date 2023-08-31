MediBuddy Secures Additional $18 Million Funding From Existing Investors The company plans to utilize the fund for strategic acquisitions and fortifying its existing offerings

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, secures additional funding of $18 million from the existing investors Quadria Capital, Lightrock, and TEAMFund. The company plans to utilize the fund for strategic acquisitions and fortifying its existing offerings, synergistically harmonising with MediBuddy's visionary trajectory and enabling exponential growth..

"Our continued partnership with all our investors has been instrumental in MediBuddy's growth and is helping us solve India's healthcare needs. MediBuddy's growth trajectory has consistently achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 95.5% over the past three years. The additional funds will be critical in driving our strategic acquisition initiatives, further expanding our reach, and enhancing the depth and breadth of our services. At MediBuddy, our constant endeavour has been to make high quality healthcare accessible to a billion people," said Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy.

In February 2022, MediBuddy had raised $125 million during the Series C funding. MediBuddy offers online and offline doctor consultations, medicine delivery, lab tests at home, mental health consultations, surgery care, among other healthcare services. The digital healthcare company claimed that it currently has an existing customer base of more than 3 crore Indians.
