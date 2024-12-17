Get All Access for $5/mo

Meta Adds AI Video, Translation, and Shazam to Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Ray-Ban Smart Glasses have become the top-selling product in 60 % of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Meta has announced a software update for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, introducing advanced AI capabilities such as video analysis, real-time language translation, and song recognition via Shazam.

The updates, part of the v11 software rollout which was first released at Meta's annual Connect conference in September. Starting Monday, the new features will be available to users enrolled in Meta's "Early Access Program", with broader releases expected soon.

The integration of AI-powered video capabilities into the glasses' virtual assistant—allows the glasses to process visual data in real time, enabling users to ask questions about what they see and receive immediate answers.

Meta has also brought real-time speech translation to the smart glasses, catering to global travelers and multilingual users. Currently, the glasses support English translations for conversations in Spanish, French, and Italian. When someone speaks in one of these languages, users can hear the translated version through the glasses' open-ear speakers or view a live transcript on their connected phone, vice versa.

Adding further versatility, Meta has integrated Shazam, the popular song identification app, into the smart glasses. Users in the U.S. and Canada can now identify songs playing in their surroundings with a simple command, enhancing the device's hands-free utility.

Earlier updates in September introduced tools like voice-activated reminders, QR code scanning, and phone number recognition.

Market and consumer confidence in smart glasses

With this latest upgrade, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are evolving beyond their stylish, tech-savvy appearance. As of December 2024, specific sales figures for Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have not been publicly disclosed. However, available information indicates that these smart glasses have gained significant traction in the market. Notably, they have become the top-selling product in 60 per cent of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global market size of AI-powered smart glasses was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.24 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9 per cent from 2025 to 2033, according to beyond market insights.
