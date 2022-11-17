Meta Names Sandhya Devanathan As India Head

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sandhya Devanathan has been appointed as the vice president of Meta India and she will be taking charge from January 1, 2023. The new VP will focus on bringing the organization's business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients, while continuing to support the long term growth of Meta's business and commitment to India.

Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, vice president, Meta APAC and will be a part of the APAC leadership team. Devanathan is a business leader with 22 years of experience and an international career spanning across banking, payments and technology.

"India is at the forefront of digital adoption and Meta has launched many of our top products, such as Reels and Business Messaging, in India first. We are proud to have recently launched JioMart on WhatsApp, which is our first end-to-end shopping experience in India. I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," said Marne Levine, chief business Officer, Meta.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta's e-commerce initiatives in southeast Asia. In 2020, she moved to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally.

Earlier this month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, fired 11,000 employees. This number was approximately 13 per cent of its staff. "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Mark Zuckerberg had earlier stated.

Ajit Mohan, the former head of Meta India resigned from the company, and is joining rival Snap as a senior executive overseeing the Asia Pacific region.