On June 1, Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Quest 3, a next-generation virtual and mixed-reality headset. The headsets will be available later this year to all the 23 Meta Quest-supported countries, which include Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

The 128GB headset will be available starting at USD 499.99 (INR 41166.53) with an extra storage option on request. Calling it Meta's 'Most Powerful Headset Yet', the company shared that it will combine "highest resolution display and pancake optics to make content look better than ever. To power those extra pixels, this will be the first headset to feature a next-generation Snapdragon chipset developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. That next-gen Snapdragon chipset delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2 — meaning you'll get smoother performance and incredibly crisp details in immersive games."

Source: Meta YouTube Channel

Compared to its predecessor, Quest 2, Quest 3 headset will be sleeker and more comfortable for users with a 40 per cent slimmer optic profile. It will also have TruTouch haptics to make you feel the action like never before and new experiences of Direct Touch, which will let your hands interact with virtual objects. The upcoming headset will be compatible with Quest 2's catalogue of 500 VR games and will be getting new unannounced games as well.

Additionally, Meta shared that starting June 4, Meta Quest 3 will be available at USD 299.99 for the 128GB SKU and at USD 349.99 for the 256GB SKU. The official release also shared that Quest 2 and Quest Pro GPU and CPU will be getting a software update. The two versions will see an increase of up to 26 per cent in CPU performance with an increase of up to 19 per cent in GPU speed for Quest 2 and 11 per cent for Quest Pro. Furthermore, they will be enabling Dynamic Resolution Scaling for both, leading to an increase in pixel density without dropping frames.