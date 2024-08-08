The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh capital to expand into new regions and enhance its XR technology by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

Extended reality (XR) startup Metadome.ai, formerly known as Adloid, has raised USD 6.5 million in a Series A funding round. The round, which included both equity and debt, was led by Siana Capital and existing investor Chiratae Ventures. New investors Alteria Capital, 3to-1 Capital, and Manish Choksi's family office also participated.

This new funding follows Metadome.ai's USD 4 million pre-Series A round in December 2021, also led by Chiratae Ventures. The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand into new regions and enhance its XR technology by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

Kanav Singla, Co-Founder and CEO of Metadome.ai, highlighted the significance of this investment: "This investment will help us take our innovative XR solutions to the next level by not only expanding our geographical footprint but also by advancing our technology to better serve our clients in various industries."

Founded in 2016 by Singla, Shorya Mahajan, and Kartik Kanaujia, Metadome.ai specialises in sales enablement solutions through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Its clients include prominent companies such as Hewlett Packard, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Asian Paints.

The company's XR platform revolutionises customer engagement by providing immersive experiences that drive conversions and revenue.

TC Meenakshisundaram, Founder and Vice Chairman of Chiratae Ventures, said, "Metadome.ai has revolutionized customer engagement through its XR platform, allowing enterprises to go live almost instantly and convert engagement into business. We expect Metadome.ai to scale rapidly on a global scale beyond our shores."

Recently, Metadome.ai partnered with Hippo Homes to introduce a virtual reality experience at its new store in Greater Noida, enhancing the home improvement shopping experience. Singla emphasised the company's commitment to improving consumer experiences: "We are building products in home decor, e-commerce, and mobility to create the highest-converting and most engaging journeys."

The company is also involved in NVIDIA's Inception and Google Startup programs and has seen its customer base more than double over the past year.

A spokesperson from Siana Capital noted, "We believe in the transformative potential of combining extended reality with AI to create immersive experiences. Our investment reflects our confidence in Metadome's vision and their ability to lead the global market in delivering cutting-edge solutions."