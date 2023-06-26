Metaverse Platform AvatarLife Raises $1.5 Million Seed Funding The company plans to channel the capital into backing product research and development, community building and global team expansion

By Teena Jose

AvatarLife, a metaverse platform company building casual games and experiences has secured $1.5 million in the Seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures. The company plans to channel the capital into backing product research and development, community building and global team expansion.

"We are transitioning from a 2D internet living on our screens to a 3D space present inside our screens. This will require new ways of thinking about the user experience and ultimately, product development. We will continue to invest in building the technology and developing capabilities in-house," said Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of AvatarLife.

Founded by Sushant Chandrasekar and Gaurav Gupta, AvatarLife aims to become the largest cross-metaverse player focused on casual skill-focused games and experiences. According to the company, focusing on their expertise of creating skill games for players, AvatarLife is also looking to expand its horizon to establish itself in other new and upcoming virtual worlds, and offer cross-metaverse experiences within its ecosystem.

"We believe the next iteration of the internet will be more visual bringing together games and socialisation. This will require deep design and technological capabilities. AvatarLife's founding team has the right set of skills and experience to innovate in this arena" said Chinmaya Sharma, partner, InfoEdge Ventures.

Incepted in 2022, AvatarLife offers single player, multiplayer and play-to-earn skill-based games in its virtual World, and also allows other creators to develop and operate games on its platform.

