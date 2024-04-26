You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MG Motors has announced that it has successfully set up 500 chargers in 500 days under its MG Charge initiative in India.

This project, aims at establishing sustainable and accessible EV charging infrastructure across the country, was launched in mid-2022 and is dedicated to installing 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days leading apartments, condominiums, and societies for ease of charging for their residents and visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India said, "MG aspires to do more than provide cutting-edge electric vehicles. This landmark of installing 500 chargers in as many days underscores MG Charge's vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem that not only supports but propels the widespread embrace of green mobility. Our belief is rooted in delivering not just chargers but convenient and accessible solutions, enhancing the entirety of the electric vehicle ownership experience for a sustainable and bright future."

MG Motor India with its ecosystem partners – Exicom Telesystems, ElectreeFi, EchargerBays, Ionage, Statiq & Highway Delite strategically deployed 7.4kW chargers, averaging one installation per day, covering approximately 50 major cities. This milestone demonstrates the carmaker's unwavering commitment to accelerating the adoption of green mobility by creating a robust EV ecosystem in the country.

In a holistic approach to sustainability, MG Motor India engages in skilling and upskilling initiatives to bridge talent gaps in the evolving electric mobility landscape. The company is dedicated to green manufacturing practices, with 50 per cent of manufacturing energy sourced from renewables. Achieving a 36 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions, projections estimate a reduction of 11,889 MT by '24 year-end.