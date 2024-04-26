📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

MG Motor India Installs 500 EV Chargers In 500 Days Green Mobility gets a strong boost in over 50 major cities across the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

MG Motors has announced that it has successfully set up 500 chargers in 500 days under its MG Charge initiative in India.

This project, aims at establishing sustainable and accessible EV charging infrastructure across the country, was launched in mid-2022 and is dedicated to installing 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days leading apartments, condominiums, and societies for ease of charging for their residents and visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India said, "MG aspires to do more than provide cutting-edge electric vehicles. This landmark of installing 500 chargers in as many days underscores MG Charge's vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem that not only supports but propels the widespread embrace of green mobility. Our belief is rooted in delivering not just chargers but convenient and accessible solutions, enhancing the entirety of the electric vehicle ownership experience for a sustainable and bright future."

MG Motor India with its ecosystem partners – Exicom Telesystems, ElectreeFi, EchargerBays, Ionage, Statiq & Highway Delite strategically deployed 7.4kW chargers, averaging one installation per day, covering approximately 50 major cities. This milestone demonstrates the carmaker's unwavering commitment to accelerating the adoption of green mobility by creating a robust EV ecosystem in the country.

In a holistic approach to sustainability, MG Motor India engages in skilling and upskilling initiatives to bridge talent gaps in the evolving electric mobility landscape. The company is dedicated to green manufacturing practices, with 50 per cent of manufacturing energy sourced from renewables. Achieving a 36 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions, projections estimate a reduction of 11,889 MT by '24 year-end.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

James Clear Explains Why the 'Two Minute Rule' Is the Key to Long-Term Habit Building

The hardest step is usually the first one, he says. So make it short.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Yes, Guest Blog Posting is Still a Viable SEO Tactic for Growing Your Business

But in order to stay in Google's good graces, you need to produce high-quality content.

By Josh Steimle
News and Trends

This Venture Capital Fund is Betting Big on Gaming and VR

An early-stage TMT venture fund investing across India and the US, it is focused on providing global investors access to the vibrant Indian digital landscape, while enabling domestic scale-ups to enter global markets

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

How Indian Startups are Etching Semicon Dreams

The growing focus of the Indian government on the semiconductor industry has led to a burgeoning number of semiconductor startups in the country, which are helping India realize its ambition of becoming a Semiconductor superpower

By Paromita Gupta