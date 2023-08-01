Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Microsoft today announced Puneet Chandok's appointment as Corporate Vice-President of Microsoft India and South Asia. Effective 1 September 2023, he will take up the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari.

"We are delighted to announce that Puneet will be joining Microsoft India. Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet's leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft's ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path," said Ahmed Mazhari, president, Microsoft Asia.

Chandok, supported by a robust leadership team, is set to lead the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, which includes countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. His appointment is expected to strengthen Microsoft's presence in the region further and deepen the company's focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach driven by generative AI technologies.

"I am inspired by Microsoft's mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality," said Puneet Chandok.

Puneet's appointment comes at a time of continued market expansion for Microsoft as a leader in cloud technology and digital innovation. With the largest partner ecosystem globally, including a 17,000 strong network in India generating high cloud revenue, and new investments in local infrastructure including the intent to establish a new data center in Hyderabad, Microsoft's growth aligns with India's emergence as a global innovation hub.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Chandok led the India and South Asia business for Amazon Web Services (AWS). In that role, he worked closely with enterprises, digital businesses, startups, and SMBs to enhance their agility, reduce technical debt, and foster innovation. Puneet holds a master's in business administration (MBA) from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, in addition to a bachelor's degree in commerce and many more.