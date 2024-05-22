You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After winning the esteemed pageant and debuting in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar, Miss World Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to announce the launch of her swimwear brand 'Dweep' with Sheefa Gilani.

'Dweep' aims to redefine the swimwear industry by catering to a diverse range of body types, skin tones, and personal styles. Additionally, it is looking to promote a sustainable, ocean-friendly world, one island-inspired garment at a time.

"Debuting as an entrepreneur with Dweep marks a thrilling new chapter in my journey. A girl from Rohtang wouldn't have dreamt that one day, she'd be the Miss World, a Bollywood actor, a face of varied reputed brands and now, an entrepreneur with a brand of her own. It's not just about launching a brand; it's about embodying my values of sustainability, inclusivity, and empowerment. With Dweep, I aspire to create more than just swimwear – I aim to inspire a lifestyle that harmonizes with nature while celebrating the beauty of every individual. This venture is not just about fashion; it's about making a meaningful difference in the world," said Chhillar on the brand launch.

With this, she joins the club of actors turning entrepreneurs including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, and Kriti Sanon. Notably, she launched a swimwear brand when her counterparts have been focusing on skincare and beauty categories.