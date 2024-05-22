Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Miss World Manushi Chhillar Turns Entrepreneur With Swimwear Line 'Dweep' 'Dweep' aims to redefine the swimwear industry by catering to a diverse range of body types, skin tones, and personal styles

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Manushi Chhillar

After winning the esteemed pageant and debuting in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar, Miss World Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to announce the launch of her swimwear brand 'Dweep' with Sheefa Gilani.

'Dweep' aims to redefine the swimwear industry by catering to a diverse range of body types, skin tones, and personal styles. Additionally, it is looking to promote a sustainable, ocean-friendly world, one island-inspired garment at a time.

"Debuting as an entrepreneur with Dweep marks a thrilling new chapter in my journey. A girl from Rohtang wouldn't have dreamt that one day, she'd be the Miss World, a Bollywood actor, a face of varied reputed brands and now, an entrepreneur with a brand of her own. It's not just about launching a brand; it's about embodying my values of sustainability, inclusivity, and empowerment. With Dweep, I aspire to create more than just swimwear – I aim to inspire a lifestyle that harmonizes with nature while celebrating the beauty of every individual. This venture is not just about fashion; it's about making a meaningful difference in the world," said Chhillar on the brand launch.

With this, she joins the club of actors turning entrepreneurs including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, and Kriti Sanon. Notably, she launched a swimwear brand when her counterparts have been focusing on skincare and beauty categories.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

Need More Confidence? These 10 Bestselling Books Will Help Improve Your Self-Esteem

Self-esteem can be hard to come by and even harder to maintain. To give yourself a boost, try these authors' words of wisdom.

By Hayden Field
Social Media

How TikTok Changed the Social Media Game With Its Unique Algorithm

Here's what makes TikTok's algorithm different from other social media platforms and how the algorithm led to the app's explosive growth.

By AJ Kumar
News and Trends

Collective Artists Network Secures Investment from Nikhil Kamath

The investment is a secondary transaction, that is poised to open the road to a '5X' return, thanks to a strategic exit for InMobi's Glance, which had an investment in Collective dating back to 2021.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Started at Age 15 Led to a $4 Billion Boon for Small Businesses: 'They Would Take a Chance on Me With Their Hard-Earned Money'

Nic Beique asked his local barber, gym and more if they'd like him to build a website for their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Green Hydrogen Adoption: Where Does India Stand?

The cost disparity poses a challenge to the widespread adoption of green hydrogen, especially in sectors where cost competitiveness is crucial.

By Priyanka Tanwer