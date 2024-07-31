When it comes to safety and guardrails, 81 per cent of business leaders in India find these measures extremely important

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian and Chinese businesses have the strongest momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, revealed a study by British Standards Institute (BSI).

As per the report, Indian businesses scored the second highest (94) when it came to business encouraging the use of AI and businesses confident about harnessing the benefits of AI, while China scored 96 on those parameters.

"Sitting at the top of the table, India is the home to much outsourcing of technological roles, meaning AI is connected with a jobs boom," said Craig Civil, Director of Data Science and AI, BSI.

Notably, 74 per cent of global organizations are proactive in informing employees about how AI is being used in the business or future plans, while 32 per cent are providing a significant volume of information. Life sciences (83 per cent) and technology (per cent) saw the highest AI information provision to employees.

When it comes to safety and guardrails, 81 per cent of business leaders in India find these measures extremely important. "Business leaders in India and China have the greatest expectation of organizations having a role to play in building trust in AI across society," read the report.

The research was compiled from collecting data from 932 business leaders (manager level or equivalent and above) by Yonder Consulting in March 2024, in the UK, US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, China, Japan, India and Australia.