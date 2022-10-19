Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Premium baby and mother care brand Mother Sparsh set to raise around INR 90 to 100 crore in Series B funding round with diversified FMCG conglomerate ITC Limited infusing INR 13.5 crore. The fund raised will be utilized to enhance the portfolio, especially across baby skin care and mother-oriented segment. Notably, the funding announcement comes close on the heels of the brand's foray into the diaper segment, which constitutes a major chunk of the baby care market, with the launch of plant-powered cloth diapers.

"An intrinsic innovative streak as a brand and the ethos of crafting products on need-based proposition by the virtue of nature-oriented solutions is at the heart of Mother Sparsh. Our recurrent funding aims to strengthen this mission through R&D in the space and offering one-of-its-kind solutions for needs of mothers and their little ones," said Himanshu, co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh.

Mother Sparsh is amongst the leading players in the baby care market, having introduced in the past a slew of innovative offerings, such as 99 per cent pure water unscented and biodegradable wipes as well as plant-powered range of personal care products for babies. Mother Sparsh's objective behind the Series B funding round is to enhance R&D and foster innovation in the critical baby and mom care segment alongside sustained product portfolio diversification, claimed by the company in a statement.

Mother Sparsh, does majority of its sales through online channels, including own website, and offers range of targeted personal care solutions for moms, infants and kids.