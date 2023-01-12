Move Over Unicorns, Here Come Proficorns

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the last two years, the word 'unicorn' stopped being synonymous with a toy that children play with, a mythological animal resembling a horse or a goat with a single horn on its forehead. It became more popular in the startup context, as companies with more than $1 billion valuations. So much so, that when India touched the 100th unicorn mark last year, it became a thing of celebration for one and all.

However, unicorn momentum and popularity fell sharply as we braced for the global slowdown. Funding for Indian startups dropped by 33 per cent to $24 billion in 2022 as compared to the previous year though it was nearly double the amount recorded in 2019 or 2020, says a recent PwC India report.

Unicorns are now fast becoming a thing of the past. The focus has shifted to 'proficorns'.

Profi-corns are companies that are profitable. Rajesh Jain, founder and managing director, Netcore Cloud, who apparently coined the word defines proficorn as a company having four characteristics: profitable, private, promoter-funded and having a reasonable valuation (say, $100 million or more).

In a 2020 blogpost, he spoke about how and why he coined this word. "In a recent Netcore Advisory Board meeting, one of the members remarked that Netcore had built a very interesting and different model – of profitable growth, without raising external capital. This needed to be talked about more, as an alternative to the "unicorn" growth model – where lots of capital is raised and burnt through quickly in the quest for rapid growth at all costs. As I was listening, a word came to my mind – "profi-corn". I said it aloud, and everyone loved it. I spoke about this in a US visit earlier this year, and got a positive response – the word has a certain ring to it," he writes.

This word has gained popularity today at the back of slowdown in funding and companies, including many unicorns, resorting to steps like layoffs to in order to sustain their businesses. Many stakeholders from the ecosystem are coming out in open to talk about profitability, while quoting the examples of successful bootstrapped companies such as Zerodha and Zoho.

"Everybody thinks Unicorns are beautiful horses with a unique horn & a VIBGYOR mane...Nobody knows if unicorn is a horse or a donkey? PROFICONS are the real deal... #Zerodha, #Zoho, #Easemytrip are stories to be celebrated instead of hyped donkeys…" tweeted a business coach recently.

Over time, I have come to realize that chasing valuation only gets you so far – if the focus is on building a profitable business with the right business model, one can survive through all ups and downs, wrote Jain.

Rightly so. Today, everybody seems to agree that a successful startup or business is also the one that can manage any external disruptions. Businesses focused on gross margins, unit economics, and contribution margins are the ones that can build businesses on a strong foundation.

"These companies had hockey stick revenue lines, but very thin or no profits. Therefore, downsizing started to happen which meant retrenchment, downsizing, closing down, etc. And these steps are obviously not palatable and therefore the loss of appeal," said Padmaja Ruparel, cofounder, of Indian Angel Network and founding partner of IAN Fund, in an earlier interview.

"At one time, 100 Cr. club was what Indian businesses eyed, thereafter it went to $100 mn and then $1 bn and finally $10 bn. Businesses move up this ladder consistently. Apple and Amazon opened doors to trillion-dollar companies also. If a billion-dollar company is turning bankrupt three months later, it reflects the froth and not the real value created by the company, it should be sustainable. If a company with negligible revenues is achieving unicorn status then such is a sham. One can achieve a Unicorn status by raising $ 1 million for 0.01 per cent dilution but is it really a sign of value creation?," added Brijesh Damodaran, cofounder and chief investment officer, Auxano Capital.