MrMed, an online super-specialty pharmacy, has announced funding of $500,000 from Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF), managed by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited. The seed fund, initiated by the Government of Tamil Nadu, seeks to empower startups and ventures in emerging sectors. Angels from BEEJ Network and Vish Entrepreneurs LLP also joined TNESSF, in the funding round.

The funds will be utilized for marketing initiatives, expanding the team, and exploring new ventures within the pharma supply chain and healthcare service provider sectors.

"We are quite excited about the fundraise and are looking to utilize the funds for customer acquisition and team growth. While we are a frugal company, we recognize the challenges in the B2C domain. Our objective is to establish a profitable yet scalable brand in the super specialty healthcare space, ensuring the same level of customer service and operational excellence," said Devashish Singh, co-founder, MrMed.

MrMed began its operations in 2021 to remove the stigma associated with specialty medicine prices and ensure timely access to affordable medicines.

"MrMedis an impactful venture in healthcare by making specialty treatments more affordable and bringing pricing transparency through their digital platform. We are delighted to partner with MrMed on their growth journey," shared Shanmugapraveen, Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund.