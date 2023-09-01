MrMed Raises $500,000 From Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund The funds will be utilized for marketing initiatives, expanding the team, and exploring new ventures within the pharma supply chain and healthcare service provider sectors

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

MrMed, an online super-specialty pharmacy, has announced funding of $500,000 from Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF), managed by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited. The seed fund, initiated by the Government of Tamil Nadu, seeks to empower startups and ventures in emerging sectors. Angels from BEEJ Network and Vish Entrepreneurs LLP also joined TNESSF, in the funding round.

The funds will be utilized for marketing initiatives, expanding the team, and exploring new ventures within the pharma supply chain and healthcare service provider sectors.

"We are quite excited about the fundraise and are looking to utilize the funds for customer acquisition and team growth. While we are a frugal company, we recognize the challenges in the B2C domain. Our objective is to establish a profitable yet scalable brand in the super specialty healthcare space, ensuring the same level of customer service and operational excellence," said Devashish Singh, co-founder, MrMed.

MrMed began its operations in 2021 to remove the stigma associated with specialty medicine prices and ensure timely access to affordable medicines.

"MrMedis an impactful venture in healthcare by making specialty treatments more affordable and bringing pricing transparency through their digital platform. We are delighted to partner with MrMed on their growth journey," shared Shanmugapraveen, Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

Why Writing a Book is the Next Crucial Step to Becoming a Successful Leader and Entrepreneur

Books offer business leaders a unique platform to establish authority, share insights and leave a legacy. Beyond branding, they foster introspection, magnify mentorship and enhance global reach.

By Vikrant Shaurya
Growing a Business

How to Turn Every Adversity You Face into an Advantage

Every setback presents an opportunity for growth. Life is a series of unpredictable twists, a fact that entrepreneurs understand all too well.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Employee Experience & Recruiting

9 Employee Traits to Look for When Hiring in 2023

How do you find the right employee for your business? Look for these nine characteristics.

By Shawn Cole
Business News

Do AI Detectors Work for ChatGPT? It's Complicated.

OpenAI released a teacher's guide for ChatGPT ahead of back-to-school season. However, the company had bad news for teachers hoping to better catch students cheating by using the AI chat bot.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Marketing

What Is Modern PR, and Why Is It Crucial for Your Brand? Here's What You Need to Know.

Learn why modern PR is so essential for your sales!

By Omri Hurwitz