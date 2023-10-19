Saber.Money will aim to offer best conversation rates and easy integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals seamlessly. It will also support payment methods such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS to ensure that transactions take less time while adhering to compliance and regulations in India.

Mudrex, a Bangalore-based crypto investment platform, announced its launch of Saber.Money to offer onramp and offramp services to B2B clients in India.

"We understood the immense potential of the infrastructure initially created for our internal purposes. With the launch of Saber.Money, we have taken the step to offer our expertise to businesses seeking effortless cryptocurrency integrations. As the demand for such services continues to rise across various regions, we are committed to expanding Saber.Money's reach globally," shares Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

The start-up has enabled API-driven fiat and crypto payment methods for businesses such as FireDrops by Flipkart, IndiGG, Polygon, Rage Fan, ANQ Finance, Colexion, and Acme.

Previously, Mudrex received the status of Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) accredited by the Bank of Lithuania in the EU, and an OAM (Organismo Agenti e Mediatori) certification in Italy.

The Y-Combinator-backed crypto platform also got registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (under Ministry Of Finance).

"By launching Saber.Money, we have ventured into extending our expertise to enterprise in search of seamless cryptocurrency integration solutions. As the global demand for these services continues to grow, we are dedicated to expanding Saber.Money's footprint across diverse regions," shared Patel exclusively with Entrepreneur India.