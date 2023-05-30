Mukesh Ambani-Backed EV Firm Altigreen Expects To Raise INR 700 Crore Funding The Indian electric cargo vehicle manufacturer reportedly expects to ramp up production and invest in new models

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd is looking to raise about INR 700 crore in a new funding round as the Indian electric cargo vehicle manufacturer expects to ramp up production and invest in new models, according to a Bloomberg report, citing close sources aware of the matter.

The electric vehicle company is seeking a valuation of around $350 million in the new round and some of its existing investors could tag along and sell their shares, the people said as quoted by Bloomberg. In addition, they reportedly added that discussions in this regard are at an early stage and details of the fundraising could still change.

Altigreen chief executive officer Amitabh Saran confirmed to Bloomberg News that the company is in the midst of fundraising and targets to wrap it up by July.

As per the company's official website, Altigreen, founded in 2013, has an annual production capacity of 55,000 vehicles. In a series A round last year, which had the participation from Ambani's Reliance New Energy Ltd., Xponentia Capital Partners, Momentum Venture Capital and Accurant International, the firm raised around INR 300 crore as well.

During this funding event, Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense, had commented that, "We draw comfort from Altigreen's primary focus on the 3W segment within the EV space, which fundamentally is less cluttered and under-penetrated, as well as benefits multiple stakeholders in the value chain from e-commerce players to consumers."

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends mukesh ambani EVs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
Lifestyle

Surprise Attack: Ashneer Grover Returns To Television With Roadies

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, caused quite the stir among his fans over the weekend when the promo video of Roadies 19 was released.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Best Drivers, Top Cars, No Cancellations; Ola Launches Prime Plus Premium Service

According to a Twitter update, the service will go live for select customers in Bangalore

By Teena Jose
Starting a Business

5 Tips For Launching a Business While Keeping Your Day Job

Launching a business while holding down a 9-to-5 is no small feat. It's a common path for aspiring entrepreneurs, but it's not without its challenges.

By Nikita Fedorov
Starting a Business

How Dairy Farming Made Me a Better Tech Entrepreneur

Here's how working on a dairy farm contributed to my success as a technology entrepreneur.

By Justin Vandehey
Finance

Vertex Ventures Wants to Back Founders Building Good Companies Rather Than Chasing Valuation: Piyush Kharbanda

Vertex Ventures is an early stage investor that mostly invests in the seed funding and Series A stage and is supported by Singapore state investor Temasek. It has made 34–35 investments so far from its $305 million Fund IV, which was launched in 2019 and has a focus on SouthEast Asia (SEA) and India.

By Sujata Sangwan