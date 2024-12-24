Previously, Shein's operations in India ended in 2020 when the government banned its mobile applications amidst rising tensions relating to the India-China border dispute.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women's casual western wear brand Shein is gearing up for a relaunch on Ajio, a platform managed by Reliance Retail, spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani. The China-based fashion brand was facing a ban for close to five years in the Indian market.

Previously, Shein's operations in India ended in 2020 when the government banned its mobile applications amidst rising tensions relating to the India-China border dispute and was part of the action taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban 50 China-based mobile applications with concerns over security and data breaches.

The fashion brand has already started testing its catalog on the Ajio application, with the rollout expected to expand to other platforms with no fixed timeline set for the full launch, said a report by The Economic Times.

After the full-scale launch, Shein is expected to compete directly with Tata Group's Zudio and Myntra in the affordable fast-fashion segment. The relaunch comes after last year's partnership deal signed between the brand and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, to bring back its products to Indian consumers.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, recently wrote to Lok Sabha confirming Shein's operations are to be based on an 'indigenous retail platform' and its infrastructure is to be based entirely within India. He also mentioned that the fast-fashion brand will not have access or rights over data on the platform. Reportedly, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Home Affairs have raised no objections to the proposal put forth by Reliance Retail.