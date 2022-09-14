MyLang Raises Undisclosed Amount Of Seed Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MyLang Creators, a Bengaluru-based digital publishing startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding round led by Rainmatter, with Supermorpheus and others participating in the round. The digital publishing startup has been focussing on creating a tech-enabled publishing platform exclusively for regional language content in India. The startup will utilize the fund raised to scale up regional outreach by extending the same experience to other languages of India.

Pexels

"We are encouraged with a robust response from our investors. The investment will enable us to increase our focus on innovation and expand our market reach. Apart from understanding the great market potential, our investors truly believe in the core value proposition of MyLang, and this gives us extra strength," said Pavaman Athani, founder and CEO, MyLang Creators.

MyLang aims to become a converging platform for publishers, writers and creators together with audiences, and offer Indian language content that caters to the needs of the digital natives, as per company statement.

"MyLang really brings out the hidden treasure usually wrapped up in vernacular and restricted to only a smaller geography. Allowing anyone to access this timeless content and building an ecosystem of trust in the publishing space is quite an arduous as well as a long road. Pavaman and Vasant have already gotten started wonderfully with Kannada and we hope to see more languages coming everyone's way soon," said Sameer Guglani, Supermorpheus.

Founded by Pavaman Athani and Vasantkumar Shetty, MyLang offers Indian language content to its users, with a focus on short-form audio format. The platform provides an end-to-end native language experience for the users to discover and consume content generated by publishers, authors as well as independent creators, with a pricing model consisting of a free tier and pay-per-content.