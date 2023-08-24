NFT Marketplace Rarible Sees a Rise in Trading Volume After Commiting to Creator Royalties DappRadar, a data analytics platform, reported that Rariable saw an uptick in volume up 637 per cent between August 22 and 23. At the time of writing this article, Rariable's volume reached over USD 45,000 with an average ticket size of USD 292.29.

By Paromita Gupta

Nonfungible tokens marketplace Rariable saw a substainial uptick in trading volume over 24 hours since its announcement on August 22 to pause support to orders from OpenSea, LooksRare or X2Y2.

DappRadar, a data analytics platform, reported that Rariable saw an uptick in volume up 637 per cent between August 22 and 23. At the time of writing this article, Rariable's volume reached over USD 45,000 with an average ticket size of USD 292.29.

In February, OpenSea stopped reinforcing NFT creator royalties as it acknowledged lossing ground to Blur, a competitor that doesn't enforce creator royalties. Earlier this month, it announced its decision to sunset the royalty enforcement tool.

"In November 2022, we launched the Operator Filter: a tool designed to give creators more control by restricting the sale of their collections to web3 marketplaces that enforce creator fees in secondary sales. It was meant to empower creators with greater control over their web3 business models, but it required the buy-in of everyone in the web3 ecosystem, and unfortunately that has not happened. So we're making a few changes to our approach to creator fees," shared Devin Finzer, founder, OpenSea. "Starting on Thursday, August 31, 2023 we're moving to optional creator fees on OpenSea in an effort to better reflect the principles of choice and ownership that drive this decentralized ecosystem," he added.

On August 22, Alex Salnikov, co-founder, Rarible shared "The principle of royalties is at the heart of decentralization—a continual affirmation of a creator's value in every transaction."

According to data available on DappRader, OpenSea's trade volume dipped by 17 per cent to USD 2.1 M with the average ticket size dipping by 16 per cent to USD 115.66.

At the same time, LooksRare's volume was up by 5.87 per cent and X2Y2's volume being up by 51 per cent.
