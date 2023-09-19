Developing MMLPs is a key initiative of the Indian government to improve the country's freight logistics sector by enabling efficient inter-modal freight movement to lower overall freight costs and time

The National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), under the aegis of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed an agreement to develop a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) in Bengaluru under public-private partnership at an estimated cost of INR1,770 crore.

Government SPV is incorporated between NHAI's subsidiary National Highways Logistics Management (NHLML), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

"The MMLP is being developed in an area of 400 acres at Muddelinganahalli in Bengaluru rural district in Karnataka. The project is poised to become the first and largest MMLP ever implemented in the country under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan," according to an official statement

Furthermore, the MMLP will be developed in three phases and the first phase is expected to be completed in two years. "MMLP will cater to about 30 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo by the end of the concession period of 45 years and will give a huge boost to the industrial zones in the catchment region such as Bengaluru and Tumkur," the statement added.

Bengaluru logistics is the fourth logistics park to be awarded under the plan. Others are located in Chennai and Indore. The park at Jogighopa near Guwahati in Assam is under implementation at the cost of INR 693 crore and is expected to be completed this year.