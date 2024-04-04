You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Nivara Home Finance Secures USD 10 Mn from Baring Private Equity India The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to propel the company's development and growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CV Rao, MD and CEO, Nivara

Nivara Home Finance announced that it has raised USD 10 million from Baring Private Equity India in an entirely primary round.

The proceeds from the round would be used to drive the growth and expansion of the company.

CV Rao, MD and CEO, Nivara, said, "There is a large underserved market in the ticket size we operate in Tier II, III, and IV markets, and we have found a partner who shares our vision for the segment. This funding round will enable us to cement our position in this segment further and leapfrog our growth plans."

Founded in 2015 by CV Rao, Sunil Rohokale, and Monik Koticha, Nivara is focused on providing affordable housing finance to micro-entrepreneurs and salaried customers.

Typically, the loan amount for these house loans falls between INR 5 lakh and INR 7.5 lakh.

With its network of 63 branches, Nivara currently provides services to clients in five states: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

As of February 2024, the company has an AUM of INR 500 crore and a gross non-performing asset (GNPA) percentage of 0.58%.

Debanshi Basu, Senior Principal at Baring Private Equity India, said, "The affordable housing finance space is poised for significant growth. Nivara's focus on asset quality, its commitment to underserved segments, and the experience, expertise, and exceptional governance practices the management team will propel the franchise for a long time to come."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Want to Test Your Business Idea Without Spending Much Money? Use the "Mousetrap" Model

Instead of building products and then learning who wants them, you can test demand before really investing your time and energy.

By Paul Cheek
Innovation

What Big Brands Can Learn From Mom & Pop Shops to Connect With Their Customers

As early adopters and adept users of technology, small retailers have some valuable lessons to offer their larger peers.

By Ben Crudo
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Opposite of Quiet Quitting Is Ambition. Here Are 3 Things Quiet Quitters Can Learn From Career-Motivated Leaders

Quiet quitters have benefitted from a tight labor market over the past decade. As funding becomes harder to obtain and more companies look to reduce costs, however, "quiet quitters" may want to learn from "core committers" — employees who go above and beyond their basic job requirements at work.

By Mike Chisholm
Business News

Mark Cuban's Startup Is Sending Its First Batch of Essential Meds to Hospitals Facing Shortages

The startup has an ambitious mission: to sell medications safely and at the lowest possible price point.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Upcoming Event: This Couple Shares How They Turned Unconventional Thinking Into a Million-Dollar Business

In this exclusive Q&A, the founders of Little Spoon — one of the fastest-growing consumer brands in the U.S. — share their insights for all entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Emily Rella