You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Friday, the E-sports and gaming company NODWIN Gaming announced it would be increasing its stakes from 13.51 per cent to 100 per cent in the Berlin-based global full-service gaming and esports agency Freaks 4U Gaming.

The strategic move will be done through NODWIN's Singapore-based subsidiary, NODWIN Gaming International Pte, (NODWIN Pte) in tranches through a share swap valued at upto INR 271 crore.

NODWIN acquired a minority stake in Freaks 4U Gaming earlier in 2024 and the two have collaborated on delivering high-profile projects such as the PUBG Mobile Global Open and Esports World Cup (EWC) and have jointly explored new business vertical opportunities.

"This acquisition is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy. By integrating Freaks 4U Gaming's expertise and resources, we are poised to deliver unparalleled services and expand our global footprint in the gaming and esports industries," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.

The gaming entity will initially increase its stakes to 57 per cent and the remaining currently held by the Freaks 4U Gaming founders will be swapped later at its option.

According to the release, existing investors of Freaks 4U Gaming will become shareholders of NODWIN Pte.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with NODWIN Gaming to create a robust network and synergies unprecedented in our industry. Akshat is an incredible visionary and leader, our partnership has been quite the ride so far and we know the best has yet to come. With our shared vision and ambition, we look forward to driving our global expansion while spearheading innovation and growth for gaming and esports," said Michael Haenisch, CEO, Freaks 4U Gaming.

According to NODWIN and Rathee, the acquisition will significantly enhance NODWIN Gaming's capabilities, bringing in the expertise, experience, and network of the Freaks 4U Gaming team and is expected to contribute materially to the esports subsidiary of Nazara Technologies' revenues going forward.