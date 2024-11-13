You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a significant stride toward advancing India's connectivity infrastructure, Nokia has accelerated the expansion of Vodafone Idea Limited's (VIL) 4G network through a sweeping deployment of new technologies and infrastructure. Under the recent agreement, Nokia will supply nearly 3,300 new sites and complete vital upgrades by March 2025, bolstering VIL's network reach and capacity in nine of its primary telecom circles. As part of this massive network expansion, Nokia has undertaken substantial upgrades across over 42,000 technology sites and expanded spectrum on more than 25,000 sites.

By adding the latest Baseband and Radio modules, Nokia aims to significantly increase network speed and efficiency, benefiting millions of VIL customers. As of today, the project has made strides, achieving 100 per cent of the scheduled spectrum expansion, nearly 40 per cent of the technology upgrades, and 15 per cent of the planned new site deployments.

This vast infrastructure overhaul will pave the way for VIL's next phase of growth, extending coverage into rural and currently underserved regions. Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer of Vodafone Idea, said that the company is poised to reach an additional 20 million users by March 2025. "Nokia is one of our key long-term partners, and support from Nokia has been fantastic. We are working closely with Nokia to expand our 4G network coverage to 20 million additional people by March 2025. This will also enhance 4G network capacity by 25 per cent, enabling us to offer superior customer experience in nine circles out of our 17 priority circles," Singh stated.

To meet rising data demands, Nokia is also deploying ultra-lean sites to strengthen hotspot coverage in high-demand urban areas. These streamlined sites are designed to optimize performance in densely populated zones, ensuring a robust mobile experience even in heavily trafficked locations.

The expansion reflects VIL's commitment to meeting the country's growing appetite for mobile data while preparing for future 5G integration. Tarun Chhabra, senior vice president and country head of Nokia India, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, noting, "As a long-standing strategic partner of Vi, we are proud to support their LTE network expansion and modernization across Nokia-supplied circles. This upgrade will enhance mobile experiences for millions of Vi customers while laying the foundation for a seamless transition to 5G technology."