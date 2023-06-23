With this acquisition, Nova IVF Fertility will expand its footprint to 68 centres in 44 cities aiming to be the leading provider of IVF services across South Asia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nova IVF Fertility, a fertility chain owned by Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), has acquired WINGS IVF, a regional IVF chain based in Ahmedabad. According to an official statement, with this acquisition, Nova IVF Fertility will expand its footprint to 68 centres in 44 cities aiming to be the leading provider of IVF services across South Asia.

"The ethos of WINGS IVF and Nova IVF Fertility is deeply embedded in clinical science and providing international standards fertility treatments. Both the organisations have an inherent DNA for enabling couples to achieve pregnancies through the self-cycle technique. With the launch of the ART Act this focus has only increased and today 90% of our IVF cycles are through self-cycles. We are delighted to welcome WINGS IVF to the Nova IVF Fertility family," said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, Nova IVF Fertility.

WINGS IVF was launched in 2014 and since then has established its centres in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi. The company claims that they have achieved more than 20,000 live births through IVF pregnancies; whereas, Nova IVF Fertility has claimed to have achieved over 55,000 pregnancies across 1,10,000 couples performing close to 15,000 cycles each year. The company is said to have added 43 centres in the last three years.

"One in every six Indian couples struggles with infertility. Nova IVF Fertility echoes our belief in bringing the science of parenthood to the forefront by helping couples have their baby through their own eggs and sperm. Both the fertility chains have a stringent focus on ensuring the highest form of ethical standards and have been the early adopters of the day 5 embryo transfer movement in India displaying significant improvement in success rates in complex cases. With this partnership, we aim to bring in advanced newer technologies like Regenerative therapy which can help couples reduce their dependence on donor eggs," said Dr Jayesh Amin, founder and director, WINGS IVF.