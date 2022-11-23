NOVI Health Raises $5 Million In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NOVI Health, a Singapore-based provider of technology-enabled chronic disease and preventive healthcare platform, has raised $5 million in Series A funding round led by Monk's Hill Ventures. The funding will be used to scale the customer base, hiring, and the strengthening of tech-enabled medical solutions platform.

"Our vision is to empower people to live free from the burden of diabetes and other chronic weight and lifestyle-related conditions. We enhance clinical care by incorporating holistic lifestyle interventions, supercharged by deep human expertise and data insights for better outcomes. We strongly believe in the value of a multidisciplinary team that incorporates the latest scientific and clinical evidence-based approaches in a holistic personalized manner, to bring about better health at scale," said Sue Anne Toh, co-founder and CEO, NOVI Health.

With its tech-enabled medical solutions platform, NOVI Health is able to address the root cause of chronic conditions with its holistic approach by integrating clinical treatments with behavioral and lifestyle interventions. The company's vision is to increase accessibility of its services to empower people to live free from diabetes and other chronic conditions, as per the company's statement.

"NOVI Health is led by a dynamic and strong team of founders with deep expertise and experience in both public and private sectors. The team's deep scientific and clinical knowledge of the Asian population enables them to build effective health solutions for chronic disease management tailored for the market. We are excited to partner with NOVI Health as they work to address the significant unmet chronic disease needs in the region," said Peng T. Ong, co-founder and managing partner of Monk's Hill Ventures.