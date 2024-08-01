You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NSRCEL at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and nasscom AI have announced a co-incubation partnership designed to propel startups specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) and deeptech.

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, said, "This partnership with nasscom AI marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower India's next generation of AI and deeptech innovators. Business mentoring plays a crucial role in guiding AI startups through the complexities of emerging technologies and market dynamics.

"At NSRCEL, we recognize the importance of providing comprehensive mentoring that goes beyond technical expertise. This holistic support ecosystem is instrumental in nurturing these startups, equipping them with the skills and resources necessary to make a transformative impact on a global scale," he added.

The recent three-month pilot program exemplified the partnership's effectiveness, offering a hybrid incubation experience that combined virtual and in-person elements. Startups participating in the program benefited from NSRCEL's extensive resources alongside nasscom AI's industry insights, technical mentorship, and cutting-edge AI infrastructure.

The program featured specialised workshops, one-on-one mentoring, and opportunities to engage in major AI-focused events, significantly accelerating the growth and visibility of the startups involved.

Upon completing the program, startups gain access to NSRCEL's esteemed alumni network, which provides ongoing support, networking opportunities, exclusive event access, and connections to potential investors and industry experts. This affiliation ensures sustained growth and success for the startups in their respective fields.

Praveen Mokkapati, Deputy Director-AI of nasscom, said, "Our partnership with NSRCEL represents a powerful synergy in the AI startup ecosystem. By joining forces, we're creating a robust platform that will empower the next generation of AI innovators. This collaboration underscores our commitment to building capacity, driving technological advancement, and positioning India at the forefront of the global AI revolution."

The pilot program saw participation from startups like Vitt.AI, Yarnit, Onelogica, Imagined Reality Interactive, Sunix AI, Nuronics Labs, Soket AI Labs, GoCodeo, Vodex, and PaceRobotics.