NTPC Limited has announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) for the operation and management of the Chhabra Thermal Power Plant to enhance India's power generation capacity,

Signed in November 2024, this agreement marks a significant development in NTPC's expansion into state-owned thermal assets. The Chhabra Thermal Power Plant, located in Rajasthan, boasts an existing capacity of 2,320 MW, divided into Stage-1 with four units of 250 MW each and Stage-2 with two units of 660 MW each. The newly formed 50:50 JV between NTPC and RVUNL aims to optimize operations and explore opportunities for expanding capacity at the Chhabra facility.

In terms of management structure, NTPC will retain control over the JV, holding the authority to appoint key executives, including the chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), and chief operating officer (COO). Both parties will equally share the right to appoint board directors, with a "right to first refusal" clause to secure stakes if either party decides to divest in the future. This alignment combines NTPC's operational expertise with RVUNL's local experience, promising an efficient model for running and expanding thermal power capacity in Rajasthan.

In parallel with the JV announcement, NTPC's Board of Directors approved investments for three major thermal projects. These following projects are expected to significantly boost India's power supply over the coming years -

1. Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, Phase-II: This expansion, with three units of 800 MW each, has an estimated cost of INR 29,344.85 crore and is set to address growing energy needs in Telangana.

2. Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II: Located in Bihar, this project will add 2,400 MW at an estimated cost of INR 29,947.91 crore, fortifying energy infrastructure in eastern India.

3. Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II: This expansion will contribute an additional 1,600 MW to the grid at a projected cost of INR 20,445.69 crore, enhancing capacity in Madhya Pradesh.

These investments underscore NTPC's commitment to advancing India's energy security by supporting large-scale thermal projects across key states.