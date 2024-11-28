Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

NTT DATA Acquires Niveus Solutions to Bolster Google Cloud Expertise Specialising in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, Niveus Solutions will enhance NTT DATA's cloud capabilities, bringing 1,000 skilled GCP engineering professionals with expertise in native modernisation, data engineering, and AI.

NTT DATA, a global technology services powerhouse headquartered in Tokyo, has announced the acquisition of Niveus Solutions, a cloud engineering company based in Udupi, Karnataka. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the transaction is expected to close within 30 to 60 days.

Specialising in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, Niveus Solutions will enhance NTT DATA's cloud capabilities, bringing 1,000 skilled GCP engineering professionals with expertise in native modernisation, data engineering, and AI. This acquisition aims to fortify NTT DATA's position as a leading Google Cloud system integrator partner.

"The acquisition of Niveus Solutions will firmly position us as a leading Google Cloud powerhouse, propelling NTT DATA as one of the world's largest system integrator partners for Google Cloud," said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA.

Niveus Solutions has garnered expertise across key industries, including financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail, and logistics. Co-founder and CEO Suyog Shetty remarked, "Today's news accelerates our mission to harness our GCP talent pool globally, tapping into India's thriving ecosystem of skilled professionals and enhancing our ability to deliver transformative services globally."

The acquisition builds on NTT DATA's deepening strategic partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on co-innovating data analytics and generative AI (GenAI) solutions tailored for enterprise needs. Niveus Solutions' accolades, including the 2024 Google Cloud 'Breakthrough Partner of the Year – Asia Pacific' and 'India Partner of the Year' awards, underscore its expertise.

John Lombard, CEO of NTT DATA, APAC, added, "This acquisition significantly advances our Google Cloud partnership and expands our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that drive business growth."

The integration of Niveus Solutions reinforces NTT DATA's commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions globally.
