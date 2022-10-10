Oddr Raises $2 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Legal tech platform Oddr has raised $2 million in a Seed funding round led by Saama Capital and Twin Ventures. The round also saw participation from angels in the US, Singapore and Germany. The fund raised will be used to build the flagship product, AI-powered invoice to cash platform for professional services which includes law firms, accounting firms, consulting firms and financial services firms.

Company handout

"We are aiming to solve a big problem for the professional services sector globally. Invoice to Cash process in professional services firms today is manual, fragmented, and cumbersome resulting in high days sales outstanding (DSO), high write-offs and painfully high operating overheads. This space is ripe for disruption through innovation. Oddr is the first industry cloud platform that unifies billing, collections and payments in a single platform. It also helps firms streamline invoice to cash processes through AI, automation and data driven approach. Our aim is to touch an ARR of $1 million in the next 18 to 24 months as we enter international markets," said Milan Bobde, co-founder and CEO, Oddr.

To accelerate MVP and customer acquisition, Oddr has entered into a strategic partnership with key industry product companies in the professional services vertical. Oddr has also multiple clients committed to build and run the MVP with an aim to achieve PMF in the next 2 quarters, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Milan Bobde, Sumit Garg and Saurabh Mehra, Oddr is a legal tech startup aiming to simplify and reduce complexities in the invoice to cash processes at law firms.