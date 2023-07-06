The funds will also be utilized to further enhance its technology-driven platform, accelerate product development, and expand its workforce

Gurugram-based workspace interiors platform, OfficeBanao, has raised an undisclosed amount of angel investment from Ajit Mohan, founding CEO, Hotstar and former MD, Meta India, Ramesh Nair, real estate industry veteran and Apurva Chamaria - Head of Partnership solutions, startups and venture capital, Google India.

"We're thrilled to have these industry leaders as partners in our journey. With the combined support of these investments, the recent partnership with Lightspeed, and the dedicated OfficeBanao team, we are well-positioned for accelerated growth and to meet the increasing demand for innovative and comprehensive workspace interior solutions," said Tushar Mittal, founder and CEO, OfficeBanao.

According to the company, with the additional funding, OfficeBanao plans to fuel its expansion and solidify its position as a market leader. The funds will also be utilized to further enhance its technology-driven platform, accelerate product development, and expand its workforce.

It further added that through strategic marketing efforts on platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram, OfficeBanao aims to attract new customers and solidify its position as a leader in the workspace interiors space.

OfficeBanao.com was launched in January 2022 and has been a fully operational office interiors platform for more than a year. The company claimed that its customer base spans over 15 cities, including untapped tier-2 markets, where it has plans to expand its presence to the top 25 markets in the near future.