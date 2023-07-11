Okulo Aerospace Secures $1 Million Funding The capital infusion will be instrumental in supporting Okulo Aerospace's strategic growth initiatives, including product development, team expansion, and establishing early traction with customers through targeted marketing and sales initiatives

Drone technology company Okulo Aerospace, has raised $1 million in a funding round led by Ideaspring Capital with participation from Java Capital, Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator (Forge Innovation & Ventures), and a group of angels from Rockfort Ventures. According to the company, the capital infusion will be instrumental in supporting Okulo Aerospace's strategic growth initiatives, including product development, team expansion, and establishing early traction with customers through targeted marketing and sales initiatives.

"As the drone market evolves, we recognize the growing significance of long endurance drones and persistent aerial monitoring. At Okulo Aerospace, we are at the forefront of this transformation, developing cutting-edge aerial vehicles that enable extended flights and continuous data acquisition. Our innovative solutions are designed to cater to the needs of both enterprise and defense sectors, providing them with invaluable insights for informed and accelerated decision making," said Dr. Parithi Govindaraju, founder and CEO, Okulo Aerospace.

Okulo Aerospace specializes in the design and development of Long Endurance UAVs, aiming to radically improve aerial data acquisition and provide persistent monitoring solutions to enterprise and defense customers. The company further said that the progressive drone regulatory policies in India have played a pivotal role in propelling Okulo Aerospace's endeavors forward, and acknowledges the support of its investors.

"What sets Okulo Aerospace apart is the long-endurance aspect of their drones, which they have achieved through their proprietary solar-electric propulsion technology and design. With a flight time of over 6 hours, their UAVs collect more data, providing an unparalleled advantage in sectors that require persistent monitoring, such as Oil & Gas and Ports. Additionally, they are focusing on the defense sector, offering drones specifically designed for long-distance surveillance," said Naganand doraswamy, managing partner and founder, Ideaspring Capital

