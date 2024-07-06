Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Ola Cabs Exits Google Maps, Moves To Ola Maps After Azure exit last month, we've now fully exited Google Maps, says Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola

The ride-hailing cab aggregator, Ola, has announced a significant shift from Google Maps to its in-house Ola Maps for operations. This move is saving nearly INR 100 crore a year and it follows shortly after the company's recent exit from Microsoft's Azure platform. On May 11, Aggarwal wrote on X that the firm was cutting ties with Microsoft Azure and would move the entire workload to its AI firm Krutrim within a week.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, took to X to share the news. "After Azure exit last month, we've now fully exited Google Maps. We used to spend ₹100 crore a year, but we've made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in-house Ola Maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed ?," Aggarwal tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">For those curious to know what we have built in Ola maps in house and what we have leveraged from the open source community, we will be publishing a detailed technical blog over the weekend. Hope you all enjoy reading it!</p>&mdash; Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhash/status/1809435404854260048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

He also said that Ola Maps will also soon add more features such as street view, NeRFs (neural radiance fields), indoor images, 3D maps, drone maps, among others. Aggarwal also announced that application programming interface (APIs) for Ola Maps will be available on its sister AI cloud platform Krutrim. The company's in-house navigation platform has been in the making for more than a year now. Last year, the startup said that it was developing a dedicated maps system for its vehicles and apps.

Earlier, while launching the firm's Krutrim AI, it said that there will be mapping solutions as well within the cloud services.
