The vehicle has the ability to charge from 0-100 per cent in 15 minutes on Exponent's rapid charging network currently present in six Indian cities.

Omega Seiki Mobility has joined hands with Exponent Energy to launch passenger electric three-wheeler with Exponent's 15-minute rapid-charging capabilities.

This ground-breaking vehicle sets a new standard with its remarkable charging capability, boasting an impressive 0-100 per cent charge time of just 15 minutes on Exponent's rapid charging network.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility said, "The OSM Stream City Qik isn't just a vehicle; it's a catalyst for economic empowerment. With its 15-minute rapid charging capability powered by Exponent, drivers now have the power to revolutionize their earnings potential."

"By minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency on the road, the Qik ensures that every journey translates into tangible financial gains for our drivers. At Omega Seiki Mobility, we're not just shaping the future of mobility; we're empowering drivers to thrive in it. Our commitment to innovation extends beyond technological advancements; it's about elevating livelihoods, fostering economic independence, and driving positive change in communities," he added.

The OSM Stream City Qik powered by Exponent showcases a cutting-edge 8.8 kWh proprietary battery pack. This innovative power source facilitates an impressive city drive range of 126 kilometres, which eliminates concerns about range anxiety, enabling drivers to confidently navigate the urban landscape while catering to a wider clientele base.

Arun Vinayak, Co-founder & CEO of Exponent Energy said, "Exponent is all about unlocking freedom & flexibility so that everyone can go electric seamlessly. On one hand, our 15-minute rapid charging maximises freedom and earnings; on the other hand, a longer battery warranty enables better financing terms and reduces monthly EMIs. This dual benefit of maximum revenue and lower cost unlocks the highest possible profit a user can extract from their Exponent-powered EV compared to any other EV or ICE vehicle. "

India stands as the global epicentre for passenger three-wheelers, with January 2024 alone witnessing sales surpassing 53,537 units. This burgeoning segment continues its exponential growth trajectory, registering a remarkable 75 per cent year-on-year surge in sales. Projections indicate an unprecedented milestone, with sales anticipated to soar to an all-time high of half a million units in the current fiscal year. Such robust market dynamics underscore the burgeoning demand and immense potential for innovative solutions, positioning the OSM Stream City Qik as a timely and transformative addition to India's rapidly evolving urban mobility landscape.