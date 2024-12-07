OnePlus recently announced 'Project Starlight', a strategic initiative to solve consumer concerns over India-specific issues and to develop India-specific features for its phone users with an INR 2000 crore annual investment for three years.

"Project Starlight aims to deepen our understanding of the challenges faced by our flagship consumers and provide them with tailored solutions. This INR 2,000 crore investment annually builds on our previous INR 1,000 crore investment in Hyderabad Center in 2019. We are launching Project Starlight specifically in India because India is one of our largest strategy priorities," said Robin Liu, OnePlus India CEO at a private event held in Shenzen, China.

OnePlus also said that the project will help the company to be committed to addressing the India-specific concerns raised by its users, including the green-line issue with OLED screen products.

"From the intense heat and humidity to heavy usage, high screen on-time, and longer replacement cycles of OnePlus users, we recognize the need for our devices and services to serve our users reliably for years to come," said Liu.

The company also revealed three key features of Project Starlight: reliability and durability, after-sales service, and innovation for India.

According to the company, it has increased its increased number of service centers by 22 per cent in the last year, including a 11 per cent increase in brand-owned exclusive stores. OnePlus also said that it will also focus more on tier 2 and tier 3 cities over the next few years to expand the service network by 50 per cent by 2026.