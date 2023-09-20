By leveraging digital collectibles, Salad Days aims to reach a diverse customer base including the likes of gamers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the globe and aims to position itself as an innovative and forward-thinking brand.

OneRare, the World's first Metaverse for the global food and beverage industry, announced it was partnering with Salad Days, a Delhi-NCR-focused delivery-only food chain for salads, on Tuesday.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce our partnership with Salad Days, a brand that embodies the essence of healthy eating and sustainable living. This collaboration represents the perfect blend of culinary artistry and cutting-edge technology, offering players a gamified experience that goes beyond the confines of traditional dining. Together with Salad Days, we are breaking new ground in the world of digital collectibles, inviting food enthusiasts worldwide to embark on an unforgettable journey where the joy of healthy eating meets the thrill of virtual exploration," shares Supreet Raju, Co-founder, OneRare.

Salad Days aims to combine their passion for healthy eating with the growing trend of digital collectibles. Furthermore, it aims to expand its reach, engage with the audience in a different way and bridge the gap between food and technology. Salad Days aims to bring the brand's essence to life in a captivating and interactive way.

"We are thrilled to join hands with OneRare, the pioneering Food NFT gaming ecosystem and the world's first food metaverse. At Salad Days, we believe in the power of innovation and are excited to bring our delectable dishes into this digital realm as exclusive Digital Collectibles/NFTs. Through this partnership, we offer a unique branding opportunity to captivate a whole new audience — the Web3 community," shares Varun Madan, Founder and CEO, Salad Days.

Users will get an opportunity to own limited edition Salad Days NFTs which will represent a diverse and vibrant range of salad offerings. By leveraging digital collectibles, Salad Days aims to reach a diverse customer base including the likes of gamers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the globe.

"By collecting our ingredients and crafting remarkable dishes, gamers can unleash their culinary creativity and embark on thrilling adventures across multiple games. We embrace this groundbreaking collaboration as an opportunity to celebrate the fusion of gastronomy and technology, captivating the taste buds and imagination of players worldwide," adds Madan.

Through this new venture, Salad Days aims to position itself as an innovative and forward-thinking brand.