OrbitShift Secures USD 7 M in Seed Funding to Expand AI-Driven Sales Solutions As of now, OrbitShift provides its solutions to large enterprise customers in the US, European Union, and Asia Pacific

OrbitShift, an Artificial Intelligence driven sales solution startup has raised USD 7 million in seed funding led by Peak XV Partners' Surge scale-up programme and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The raised capital will be directed towards expanding the company's product footprint, increasing its customer base in the United States, and investing in new technologies and product development teams.

"We are at an interesting juncture, where we have seen phenomenal traction over the last 18 months with some of the leaders in the industry being our clients," said Saurabh Mishra, OrbitShift co-founder and CEO.

This founding round was the second institutional funding making OrbitShift's total capital raised to USD 8.5 million, including a previous USD 1.5 million pre-seed funding round in 2023 from Stellaris Venture Partners and angel investors.

"Our AI-first, domain-centric approach has already empowered over 10 global companies, significantly enhancing their sales and marketing engine. This investment will fuel our mission by expanding our product footprint and geographical reach," he further added.

The company was founded by Saurabh Mishra and Swapnil Saykar in 2022, it is an AI-native sales operating system tailored to support the entire sales ecosystem with account insights and actions, key account planning, RFP/RFI response generation, and targeted pitch content generation—enables a coordinated go-to-market motion. As of now, OrbitShift provides its solutions to large enterprise customers in the US, European Union, and Asia Pacific.

Additionally, the company's platform operates on a subscription-based model, charging clients based on deal duration and parameters such as users and accounts created. According to the company, its technology reduces research and sales planning time by 40-50 per cent, thereby enhancing and accelerating client outreach, creating high-quality responses, and building innovative and impactful meeting content.

"The OrbitShift team is targeting some of the largest businesses in the world, and there is no doubt that AI can make a massive impact on them and their customers. However, you need to meet a high bar for accuracy, and building the product and underlying technology stack for that is non-trivial and costs money," said Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners.

OrbitShift's participation in the ninth unit of Peak XV Partners' Surge programme established its footprints with other significant deeptech and AI companies, such as Ethereal Machines, Relevance AI, ZeroK, and Pix.ai.
