While previous editions of one of the country's highest civilian Awards have largely recognised contributions to computing, semiconductors, and machine learning, this year saw AI and deep tech gain widespread acknowledgement.

All eyes were on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as she conferred 139 Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year, technology, particularly artificial intelligence, took centre stage as the world witnessed rapid advances in space.

The global AI market size was estimated at USD 196.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.6 per cent from 2024 to 2030, as per Grand View Research. Amid this, India is a head honcho, boosting the global IT market.

Here are the primary recipients recognized for their contributions to AI and technology (under the categories of Trade and Industry and Science and Engineering):

1. Vinod Dham- The 75-year-old Indian-American engineer, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist is widely known as the 'Father of the Pentium Chip' for his contributions to Intel's Pentium microprocessor development. With 50 years of experience in developing semiconductor products, technologies, and Venture Capital, Dham is also an advisor to "India Semiconductor Mission."

2. Ajay V Bhatt- With 38 years of experience, Bhatt is recognised as a co-inventor and spearhead for numerous notable technologies including, but not limited to, USB, Accelerated Graphics Port (AGP), PCI Express, CIO/Thunderbolt, Sensing and Integrated Sensor Hub Architecture, Integrated Touch and Universal Stylus, and USB Type-C. He was honoured with The Light of India Award, an award celebrating the excellence of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), in 2012 for his contributions to the advancement of science and technology. Bhatt was associated with Intel for 25 years.

3. Arundhati Bhattacharya- The current Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce in India, Bhattacharya is one of the most celebrated and widely recognised women in the tech field. After serving four decades with the State Bank of India— where she brought AI-powered automation and digital banking—she took charge of the domestic market for the software giant to lead AI-driven digital transformation across businesses.

4. Ashutosh Sharma- A distinguished academic and chair professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, he was recognized for his contributions to nanoscience and nanotechnology. Previously, as Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, from 2015 to 2021, he played a key role in several innovations, launching startup products, and developing technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Sethuraman Panchanathan- After serving as the executive vice president of the Arizona State University (ASU) Knowledge Enterprise, where he was also chief research and innovation officer for almost a decade (associated with the ASU for 27 years), he was nominated as the 15th director of the U.S. National Science Foundation by President Donald Trump in 2019. Panchanathan's scientific work has made significant strides in the fields of human-centred multimedia computing, haptic user interfaces, and ubiquitous computing technologies, all aimed at improving the quality of life for people with various abilities. Additionally, his contributions extend to machine learning for multimedia applications and the design of media processors.