You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Log Analytics Startup Parseable Raises USD 2.75 Mn led by Surge and NP-Hard Ventures

The Bengaluru-based Parseable announced a seed funding round of USD 2.75 million led by Surge and NP-Hard Ventures.

As per the official release, the raised funds will be used to accelerate Parseable's innovation in managing the increasing amount of log data generated by today's digital businesses.

The platform is designed to fully exploit the benefits of cloud computing, including scalability, reliability, and flexibility. Parseable leverages fundamental cloud components like storage and compute that allow it to dynamically adjust resources to meet demand. This scalability ensures that businesses can manage their data effectively, regardless of volume, without worrying about the infrastructure overhead.

Parseable claims to use open formats such as Apache Parquet and Apache Arrow, which are crucial for breaking down the silos of data that typically exist within organisations. By adopting these open standards, Parseable ensures log data is not just accessible but also interoperable, making it easier to integrate with other tools and systems.

Nitish Tiwari, founder of Parseable, said, "Every company I spoke to was frustrated about the cost and complexity of log analytics, while also looking to find new ways to extract insights from their data. We see a foundational shift of moving away from siloed data infrastructure."

Prominent fintechs, cybersecurity companies, and the healthcare industry use the platform globally.

Agritech Startup BharatRohan Raises USD 2.3 Mn from Villgro Innovation Foundation and Others

BharatRohan, an agtech firm focused on drone-based hyperspectral remote sensing, announced that it has raised USD 2.3 million in a pre-IPO round from Villgro Innovation Foundation, Caspian, RevX, and Venture Garage.

As per the official release, the raised funds will be used to develop proprietary edge computing drones specifically for precise crop monitoring and variable pesticide application. These drones will be made available to rural entrepreneurs through franchise-based models.

Amandeep Panwar and Rishabh Choudhary, Co-founders of BharatRohan, said, "This investment marks a significant milestone in BharatRohan's journey. It strengthens our resolve to enhance our services and expand our reach across the nation, ensuring that farming becomes more scientific, sustainable, and profitable."

Founded by Rishabh Choudhary and Amandeep Panwar in 2016, BharatRohan currently aids 50,000 farmers covering 2,00,000 acres in five states with its advanced drone-based decision support system (DSS), known as BharatRohan CropAssure.

Through early disease, pest, and nutritional deficiency detection, this method facilitates residue-free crop cultivation through integrated pest management (IPM) techniques.

By 2025, BharatRohan intends to extend its services and operations over 10 lakh acres in 15 Indian states.

Vivek Kumar, founder at Venture Garage, added, "BharatRohan is in a unique position using the latest technology to solve one of the oldest problems of continuously optimising farming and bridge farmers to the most profitable markets. Growing at a rapid pace, we at Venture Garage strongly feel that BharatRohan is on track to not only build a company championing sustainable and scalable agriculture but also deliver great earnings for their investors."

Fodder Ecosystem Builder Cornext Raises USD 2.2 Mn from Omnivore

Cornext, which is building a fodder ecosystem to support dairy cattle farmers, announced that it has raised USD 2.2 million in a seed round from Omnivore.

Madhav, Co-founder of Cornext, said, "Cornext aims to be the go-to company for all things silage. With this round of funding, we aim to ramp up the yearly silage production to 1 million MT by 2026 and invest in R&D in baling technology. Our institutional clientele to date includes AMUL, SUMUL, BANAS, MILMA, KMF, and many other large dairies and cooperatives. We are excited to have Omnivore's support and make a positive impact on smallholder incomes and cattle health."

Founded in 2015 by Madhav Kshatriya and Feroz Ahmed, Cornext is solving the fodder deficit through its patented silage baling technology. Silage is a preservation technique where nutrient-rich green fodder is cut fresh, chaffed, and tightly packed, allowing it to be used year-round without spoilage.

Cornext's baling technology makes compact 50 kg silage bales, which are sold to dairy farmers through a network of village-level fodder entrepreneurs. The Hyderabad-based startup claims that it has, so far, launched over 400 fodder entrepreneurs across India and has begun exporting its silage baling machines across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Currently, Cornext is serving as a member of the National Advisory Council of India's Department of Animal Husbandry. In 2020, the startup received the National Best Startup Award in agriculture-allied sectors from the Government of India.

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner at Omnivore, said, "Cornext is solving one of the most chronic problems in Indian agriculture – affordable cattle nutrition. India's milk productivity is one of the lowest in the world, mainly due to fodder shortage. Cornext is changing this narrative, and we are keen to see Madhav and Feroz's vision come to life."

Vertical Jewellery Marketplace Eternz Secures USD 1.15 Mn Led by Kae Capital

Eternz, a curated vertical marketplace for jewellery, has raised USD 1.15 million in its pre-seed round led by Kae Capital, with participation from Gemba Capital, IIMA Ventures, TDV Partners, and Venture Lab.

The platform plans to use the raised funds to target customers across urban India and partner with international brands to establish their presence. While the focus is online, it plans to launch an offline experience centre so that the consumer gets to touch and feel the jewellery.

Arthi Ramalingam, Founder and CEO, Eternz, said, "At Eternz, we want to be the go-to trusted platform for jewellery purchases. Our objective is to offer meticulously curated designs for every occasion, backed by our high quality assurance, ensuring an unparalleled jewellery discovery and shopping experience for our customers using technology. Through strategic partnerships with brands, we aim to enhance their distribution by providing high-intent customers."

Founded by Arthi Ramalingam, Eternz curates designs from high-quality national and international brands and provides a unique jewellery buying experience online through innovative technology.

The startup specialises in catering to a wide array of metals, including fashion/costume, silver, gold, and diamond jewellery.

Sunitha Viswanathan, Partner at Kae Capital, said, "Jewellery has become one of the strong pillars in the fashion industry. While in India, bridal jewellery historically has driven growth, we are now seeing Millenials and Gen Z purchase jewellery for daily wear. Jewellery wear is no longer restricted to only occasions."

"We liked Eternz's approach of a curated vertical marketplace offering customers a trusted and unique experience. We believe they will become the platform of choice for brands looking to scale their online presence," she added.

Luggage and Travel Accessories Startup ICON Picks Up USD 1.2 Mn from DSG Consumer Partners and Others

ICON, an internet-first direct-to-consumer luggage and travel accessories (LTA) startup, has secured USD 1.2 million in seed funding led by DSG Consumer Partners with participation by a host of angel investors.

The proceeds will be used to augment ICON's existing product line, expand its team, strengthen its distribution network, and boost its innovative portfolio.

Mohammad Patel, CEO, ICON, said, "An increase in consumer expenditure on lifestyle, growing per capita income, and a surge in business and leisure trips are few of the many tailwinds driving this consumption category. We believe that Indian consumers deserve superiorly built products with better aesthetics, design, and utility at an affordable price. We see a clear opportunity to build products with superior quality, design, and functionality and are very excited about the opportunity."

Founded by Mohammad Patel, Poojan Shah, Fazal Lakhani, and Aakash Mehta, ICON's product portfolio consists of hard luggage, backpacks, and handbags.

In 2022, Mensa Brands purchased the trio's prior venture, MyFitness.

Merak Ventures Invests Seed Funding in Specialty Chemical Manufacturing Platform Atomgrid

Merak Ventures, a sector-agnostic early-stage B2B venture capital (VC) firm, has announced a new investment in Atomgrid, an R&D-first platform for contract development, manufacturing, and sourcing of specialty chemicals.

Merak Ventures led the INR 10 crore seed round, in which other venture firms including Dexter Ventures, Upsparks, Point One Capital, and the founders of UniCards (Nitin Gupta and Prateek Jindal) also participated. This marks Merak's third significant investment of the year.

The investment will enable Atomgrid to expand its in-house R&D infrastructure, increase global outreach, build a supply chain tech platform, and hire teams across business development, R&D, and fulfillment functions.

Sheetal Bahl, Partner at Merak Ventures, said, "As India's specialty chemicals sector drives industry growth, Atomgrid stands out by maximising underused MSME capacities. More than just filling the demand-supply gap, Atomgrid redefines its role in the supply chain—from mere distributor to vital manufacturing partner. This strategic approach sets them apart, perfectly aligning with Merak Ventures' commitment to innovative B2B tech solutions."

Co-founded by Lakshit Bansal, Siddharth Gupta, and Pratik Chowdhury in 2023, Atomgrid is an R&D platform for contract development, manufacturing, and sourcing of specialty chemicals.

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to empower Indian chemical manufacturers to establish a global footprint by solving critical challenges faced by them in R&D, global outreach, raw material sourcing, and tech enablement.

"A massive global specialty chemical market coupled with inefficiencies that we see on a daily basis makes us believe that we are solving the right problem at Atomgrid. With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our mission of empowering Indian chemical manufacturers on a global scale, said Siddharth Gupta, co-founder at Atomgrid.

Fleet Management Platform trackNOW Secures Seed Fund from GI Ventures and BluSmart Co-founder Anmol Jaggi

Fleet management and advanced telematic tracking solution startup trackNOW, announced the raising of an undisclosed amount led by GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi.

With this fund, the Ahmedabad-based supply chain tech SaaS startup aims to accelerate the expansion of its business and proprietary product development. It also intends to allocate the funds towards furthering its research and development initiatives, focusing on enhancing its suite of proprietary products.

Pooja Khemka, Co-founder of trackNOW, said, "We are thrilled to welcome GI Ventures and Anmol Jaggi to our cap table. Their support and investment signify a pivotal moment in our journey. With their backing, we are poised to accelerate our expansion plans and further enhance our proprietary product offerings."

Founded by Pooja Khemka and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW provides a user-friendly mobile application for vehicle tracking on both Android and iOS platforms. Users receive instant alerts for delays, overspeeding, maintenance, and critical conditions.

The platform claims to help optimise turn-around time through trend analysis and advanced reporting. Its services are beneficial to a variety of industries, including coal, oil and gas, FMCG logistics and cold chain, schools and colleges, agriculture and construction, hospitals, and pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, trackNOW offers Platform as a Service (PaaS) for seamless integration with ERP applications and highly customizable solutions.

Mr. Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder of BluSmart, stated, "Being part of trackNOW's journey is a testament to our belief in their innovative approach to fleet management. We believe this funding infusion will be instrumental in fueling the company's growth trajectory and advancing its mission of revolutionising fleet management through cutting-edge technology."