Passenger Vehicles Sales Up By 13% In April: SIAM

Sales of Passenger Vehicles in April 2023 has been one of the highest ever in the month, clocking a growth of 12.9 per cent, compared to April 2022. According to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), as many as 331,278 passenger vehicles were dispatched from factories to dealerships in April, up 12.9 per cent from 293,303 units sold in April 2022.

"Sales of Passenger Vehicles of April 2023 has been the highest ever in April, returning a growth of 12.9%, compared to April 2022. Two-Wheelers also posted a growth of 15.1% in April 2023, compared to last year. Domestic sales of Three-Wheelers in April 2023 have reached nearer to the pre-covid levels for the month of April,"said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, commenting on April-2023 performance.

The BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms came into force from 1st April 2023 and the current numbers show that the industry has been able to transit very smoothly. The two-wheeler sales stood at 13,38,588 units in April 2023 which was 15.1 percent jump from April 2022 and the three-wheeler sales stood at 42,885 units in April 2023.

"All the segments viz. Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that Industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms from 1st April 2023. As we gradually get into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the Auto Industry sustain its growth," said Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM.