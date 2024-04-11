The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to scale its technology-enabled therapy programs to equip neuro-diverse children to integrate with society and manage their lives better.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A healthtech startup for pediatric behavioral and developmental health, Butterfly Learnings, announced the raising of INR 32 crore in Series A led by Insitor Impact Asia Fund II and Enzia Ventures.

CIIE (IIMA Ventures), Foundation Botnar, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts also participated in the round.

In 2022, it raised USD 2 million in its seed round.

According to the startup, the infusion of funds will be deployed to scale its technology-enabled therapy programs to equip neuro-diverse children to integrate with society and manage their lives better.

Sonam Kothari, Co-Founder and CEO of Butterfly Learnings, said, "This funding infusion will propel our mission forward, empowering us to expedite the delivery of accessible and evidence-based pediatric behavioral and developmental health solutions to families across India."

"With our distinctive blend of technology-enabled therapy delivery and focus on clinical excellence, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every child receives the support they need to thrive and grow," she added.

Founded in 2021 by Sonam Kothari and Abhishek Sen, Butterfly Learnings provides individualised therapy regimens and comprehensive support for children and families facing challenges related to neurodiversity.

The platform's core offerings include individualised therapy regimens based on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), consultations with skilled pediatric neurologists or developmental pediatricians, and additional therapies such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, oral placement therapy, and sensory integration.

The platform claims to employ over 250 in-house trained therapists and operates in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nasik.

According to the startup, it currently serves around 2000 families across 30 centres in Maharashtra and plans to extend its reach across multiple states and cities in India through a 200-centre network.

Karuna Jain, Partner at Enzia Ventures, said, "With this network, Butterfly will provide therapy to children across socio-economic strata, but more importantly, provide access to outcomes-linked, personalised therapy to each child. Personalization of therapy and measurement of therapy outcomes is a global need."

"In India, this need is more pronounced, with most parents only having access to speech and occupational therapists and having no expectation setting or outcome measurement," Jain added.