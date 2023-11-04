Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Humanity is facing enormous challenges in the 21st century, but one of the most important ones is how we will manage to create sustainable solutions to counteract the effects of global warming. Environmental degradation, the diminishing reservoirs of potable water globally, and the exorbitant amounts of carbon emitted into the atmosphere are imperiling our planet and detrimentally affecting the legacy we leave for subsequent generations. Consequently, the true heroes of our times are those who fight the most important battle: the one against old technologies that affect the environment. In this pivotal struggle, Lia Neumann emerges as a significant contributor.

Meet Lia Neumann: The Visionary Leader Reshaping Our Environmental Future

An entrepreneur, a businesswoman, a researcher, and a stalwart of innovation. All these expressions describe Lia Neumann. Among other things, Lia stands out for her relentless work helping those in need. She orchestrated charitable endeavors to aid orphans in the Jewish community of Uzbekistan and played an active role in initiatives for children requiring kidney transplants, ranging from organizing their vacations to extending financial aid and supplying essentials.

Lia is the founder of IBL Element INC, a company that brings innovative solutions to environmental problems. Aligned with her objectives, Lia is on a quest to pioneer technologies for water purification that obviate the need for SWD saltwater disposal wells, which often contaminate underground water sources and induce seismic activity.

The Hidden Peril of Saltwater: Unveiling the Environmental Costs of Oil and Gas Production

Producing oil and gas creates saltwater which constitutes a hazard to the environment. This saltwater comprises hydrocarbons, elevated saline concentrations, and additional compounds capable of contaminating potable water. As water scarcity escalates across regions, humanity can ill afford to compromise the remaining untainted sources of drinkable water. What's worse, so far, all technologies used to avoid the negative impact of gas and oil production are only able to filter part of the hazardous elements. Unfortunately, there's a leftover liquid that continues to carry them and that must be discarded carefully.

Saltwater is poured into disposal sites, i.e., wells. Far from being the perfect solution, these wells increase the possibility of earthquakes and elevate the chances of polluting underground water sources.

The EPA bears the responsibility for overseeing these wells, typified as shafts with depths surpassing their largest surface dimensions. These structures have been implemented in the 30s and their main goal is to contain salt water safely and keep it from contaminating land or clean water. Moreover, through the years, each state has developed its own regulations for discarding saltwater, yet the crux of the issue persists: existing wells imperil community water sources, and defunct wells pose latent risks.

The Environmental Protection Agency has set out a set of requirements in order to safely dispose of salt water derived from oil and gas production activities. Therefore, the first layer must be built with enough depth, so it doesn't contaminate the groundwater in the area. In general, this first part is built with cement or steel pipe. The following layer covers the body of the structure, in other words, the entire well. Finally, the third section constitutes the injection device to incorporate saltwater into the system.

In their supervisory capacity, the EPA only monitors operational wells, neglecting those that have been decommissioned. Statistics from 2022 indicated roughly 30,000 active disposal wells in the U.S., whereas data from 2021 revealed a staggering 120,099 defunct wells, which leave communities vulnerable to dormant threats.

IBL Elements brings innovative solutions

Lia Neumann is committed to solving issues like water scarcity and water pollution, that's why she gathered a powerful team of engineers, scientists, administrators, and R&D experts.

Among them, she is proud to count on her son, Iliya Dryaba, as an advisor to the company's president and a regional account manager for the Israel branch. Moreover, he is a successful athlete having qualified for the Junior Olympics for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

Together with Iliya and her team of qualified professionals, Lia created the following solutions that are as innovative as they are promising.

Oil-Processed Water Purification Technology

While traditional methods leave residues that represent a challenge when it comes to disposal, this Oil-Processed Water Purification technology removes all organic minerals from the water. With a patent already in place, this method allows for the extraction of all minerals so that water can be returned to the ground without representing any type of hazard.

Iodine Extraction From a Saltwater Disposal Well

IBL Elements' philosophy is "do more with less", and this procedure is a true representative of such a motto. This patented process allows for the absorption of more iodine from SWD brine water. A great perk is that the extraction produces minimal losses.

Iodine Derivatives

With this developing procedure, Lia and her team are planning to extract many of the Halogen minerals from water while providing exclusive derivatives. Their first goal is to build a technology that extracts 99.995% of pure iodine.

Iodine trading

The company trades ONG products at a global level.

Extracting Lithium From Saltwater

Lia's company is making an important contribution to the local hi-tech production sector through powerful trucks that extract lithium.

Concluding Insights: The Transformative Impact of Lia Neumann's Eco-Innovations

Every day more and more people are starting to understand the importance of saving our planet. Despite the dire circumstances, a glimmer of hope persists for a future with cleaner air and accessible potable water. Lia Neumann's initiatives are indispensable in this respect. Her commitment consists in creating the right conditions so that modern industries can continue to produce without damaging air, water, and soil quality. With this objective in mind, Lia's team is truly making a disruptive change in the ecology sector.

It has become clear that the processes of cleaning water must change so that they can adapt to today's environmental needs. For Lia, the next goal is in line with these needs and consists of establishing new technologies in every oil and gas producer in Oklahoma. Naturally, the said technologies must comply with the state's regulations which, sooner or later, will also have to be updated accordingly.

