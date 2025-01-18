PM Modi Highlights Auto Sector Growth Drivers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which runs from January 17 to 22, spans three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, and India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on Friday, emphasizing the transformative growth potential of India's automobile sector. The event, billed as India's largest mobility expo, is set to showcase over 100 launches across vehicles, components, and technologies, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

In his keynote address, PM Modi identified key factors driving the sector's expansion, including a rising middle class, rapid urbanization, and affordable vehicle options. "The rising aspirations of 25 crore people who have moved out of poverty and joined the neo-middle class present a huge opportunity for the auto sector.

Paying tribute to industry stalwarts Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, Modi acknowledged their contributions in making automobiles accessible to the Indian middle class. "Their legacy continues to inspire the mobility sector in India," he said.

PM Modi highlighted India's progress in infrastructure development as a key enabler for the automobile industry. "Today, ease of travel is a priority. With over INR 11 lakh crore allocated for infrastructure in the last budget, India now boasts a web of multi-lane national highways. This, coupled with the new National Logistics Policy, positions India to become the world's most competitive logistics hub," he noted.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which runs from January 17 to 22, spans three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, and India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. The expo brings together stakeholders from the entire mobility value chain, including automobile manufacturers, component makers, energy storage firms, automotive software developers, and material recyclers.

Themed "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain," the five-day event focuses on fostering innovation and collaboration across the mobility ecosystem. It features nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences, and pavilions dedicated to sustainable and cutting-edge technologies.

Recent industry data underscores the sector's resilience. Despite a slow start to the fiscal year, car sales rose in the last three months of 2024, with December recording 4.3 million vehicles sold. Passenger vehicle sales grew by 3 per cent in the first quarter, and the upward trend continued in October and November with 1 per cent and 4 per cent growth, respectively.

With global and domestic stakeholders converging at the expo, PM Modi expressed confidence that India's mobility sector is poised for exponential growth, driven by innovation, infrastructure, and rising consumer demand.
